How to complete Sept. 1’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA fans can get several players packs by completing the latest Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some upcoming matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. The Sevilla vs. Barcelona segment’s match was featured in a Showdown duo SBC this week, for example.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, such as asking for some players from a specific league or club.

The Chelsea vs. West Ham United squad, for example, has a series of conditions. You’ll need to turn in a 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, no less than two rare cards, three nationalities, four players from the same league, plus three players from the Premier League. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a rare mixed players pack.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Sept. 8, to complete four squads: Club Brugge vs. Cercle Brugge, Sevilla vs. FC Barcelona, Chelsea vs. West Ham United, and AC Milan vs. Inter.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Club Brugge vs. Cercle Brugge 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, a maximum of six different nationalities, at least one rare card, four clubs, and one player from 1A Pro League (BEL 1). Premium mixed players pack Sevilla vs. FC Barcelona 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, no more than five leagus, at least one rare card, three players from the same nation, and two players from LaLiga. Prime electrum players pack Chelsea vs. West Ham United 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, no less than two rare cards, three nationalities, four players from the same league, plus three players from the Premier League. Rare mixed players pack AC Milan vs. Inter 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, a maximum of four players from the same league, at least two rare cards, and one player from both Milan and Internazionale. Rare electrum players pack

EA will also grant players who complete all four squads a rare pack as a reward. You’ll spend around 66,700 to 106,350 FUT coins in total for every segment together if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Sept. 1’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Sept. 1’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Club Brugge vs. Cercle Brugge

GK: 74-rated Miloš Ninković (Sydney FC)

74-rated Miloš Ninković (Sydney FC) LB: 74-rated Joris Kayembe (Sp. Charleroi)

74-rated Joris Kayembe (Sp. Charleroi) CB: 67-rated Tom Aldred (Brisbane Roar)

67-rated Tom Aldred (Brisbane Roar) CB: 71-rated Alex Wilkinson (Sydney FC)

71-rated Alex Wilkinson (Sydney FC) RB: 71-rated Josh Risdon (Western United)

71-rated Josh Risdon (Western United) CDM: 78-rated Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

78-rated Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) LM: 77-rated Théo Bongonda (KRC Genk)

77-rated Théo Bongonda (KRC Genk) CM: 80-rated Radja Nainggolan (Royal Antwerp FC)

80-rated Radja Nainggolan (Royal Antwerp FC) CM: 76-rated Alessandro Diamanti (Western United)

76-rated Alessandro Diamanti (Western United) RM: 72-rated Christopher Ikonomidis (Melbourn Victory)

72-rated Christopher Ikonomidis (Melbourn Victory) ST: 74-rated Bruno Fornaroli (Perth Glory)

Sevilla vs. FC Barcelona

GK: 75-rated Nicolás Vikonis (Mazatlán FC)

75-rated Nicolás Vikonis (Mazatlán FC) CB: 77-rated Matías Kranevitter (Rayados)

77-rated Matías Kranevitter (Rayados) CB: 73-rated Martín Nervo (Atlas)

73-rated Martín Nervo (Atlas) CB: 74-rated Miguel Layún (América)

74-rated Miguel Layún (América) LM: 80-rated Embarba (RCD Espanyol)

80-rated Embarba (RCD Espanyol) CM: 74-rated Sudameticana Carlos Villanueva (Palestino)

74-rated Sudameticana Carlos Villanueva (Palestino) CM: 76-rated Jean Meneses (León)

76-rated Jean Meneses (León) RM: 78-rated Ángel Mena (León)

78-rated Ángel Mena (León) LW: 78-rated Javier Puado Díaz (RCD Espanyol)

78-rated Javier Puado Díaz (RCD Espanyol) RW: 78-rated Roberto Torres (Osasuna)

78-rated Roberto Torres (Osasuna) ST: 75-rated Manuel Vallejo (Valencia)

Chelsea vs. West Ham United

GK: 80-rated Jiří Pavlenka (Werder Bremen)

80-rated Jiří Pavlenka (Werder Bremen) LB: 77-rated Arthur Masuaku (West Ham)

77-rated Arthur Masuaku (West Ham) CB: 77-rated Joël Veltman (Brighton)

77-rated Joël Veltman (Brighton) CB: 78-rated Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

78-rated Lewis Dunk (Brighton) RB: 75-rated Ashley Barnes (Burnley)

75-rated Ashley Barnes (Burnley) CDM: 78-rated Oriol Romeu (Southampton)

78-rated Oriol Romeu (Southampton) LM: 79-rated Pablo Fornals (West Ham)

79-rated Pablo Fornals (West Ham) RM: 79-rated Jonathan Ikoné (Fiorentina)

79-rated Jonathan Ikoné (Fiorentina) CAM: 79-rated Rodrigo Moreno Machado (Leeds United)

79-rated Rodrigo Moreno Machado (Leeds United) ST: 80-rated Raúl García (Athletic Club)

80-rated Raúl García (Athletic Club) ST: 80-rated Roger Martí Salvador (Levante UD)

AC Milan vs. Inter