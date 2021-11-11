How to complete Rulebreakers Zaniolo SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

EA Sports added an 88-rated Rulebreakers version of Nicolò Zaniolo from Roma to FIFA 22 on Nov. 10. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Zaniolo’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The Rulebreakers promo will provide stat upgrades that change the way you play with certain players, decreasing one skill and increasing another that normally wouldn’t have been upgraded.

EA mainly increased Parejo’s Passing (+17) and somewhat upgraded his Shooting (+8), Dribbling (+7), Pace (+4), and Physical (+3) when you compare this new card to his 78-rated gold version. The devs decreased his Defending (-6), though, because of the promo.

If you apply the hunter chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+9). This will take his skills to a new level, leaving all of them at 85 and above, except for his 55-rated Defending.

This SBC costs around 46,050 FUT coins on PlayStation, 49,850 on Xbox, and 49,700 on PC. If you want to complete this Rulebreakers Zaniolo SBC, you’ll have until Nov. 17 to turn in two squads: Roma FC and National Duty.

The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least a TOTW (Inform) card, and a player from Roma. The second one asks for 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Italy.

Aside from receiving the Rulebreakers Zaniolo card, if you complete the Roma FC squad, you’ll also earn a small gold pack, while the National Duty squad will reward you with a small prime electrum players pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Rulebreakers Nicolò Zaniolo SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Roma FC

GK: Angeliño Tasende 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Angeliño Tasende 82-rated (RB Leipzig) LB: César Azpilicueta 83-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 83-rated (Chelsea) CB: Salvatore Sirigu 83-rated (Genoa)

Salvatore Sirigu 83-rated (Genoa) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) RB: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma) CDM: Fabián Ruiz Peña 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruiz Peña 82-rated (Napoli) CDM: Arthur Oliveira Melo 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Arthur Oliveira Melo 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Joaquín Correa 84-rated (Internzaionale)

Joaquín Correa 84-rated (Internzaionale) LW: Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta) RW: Hirving Lozano 81-rated (Napoli)

Hirving Lozano 81-rated (Napoli) ST: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

National Duty