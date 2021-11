How to complete Rulebreakers Verratti SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll also receive several players packs if you complete all of the squads.

EA Sports added an 89-rated Rulebreakers version of Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Verratti’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The Rulebreakers promo will give stat upgrades that change the way you play with certain players, decreasing one skill and increasing another that normally wouldn’t have been upgraded.

EA massively increased Verratti’s Physical (+21) and somewhat upgraded his Shooting (+2), Dribbling (+2), and Defending (+2) when you compare this new card to his 87-rated gold version. The devs decreased his Passing (-6), though, because of the promo.

If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+9). This will take his skills to a new level and will maximize his Sliding Tackle stat.

This SBC costs around 121,650 FUT coins on PlayStation, 131,450 on Xbox, and 131,600 on PC. If you want to complete this Rulebreakers Verratti SBC, you’ll have until Nov. 10 to turn in four squads: Rulebreakers, Tactical Emulation, Ligue 1, and National Duty.

SBC Conditions Reward Rulebreakers 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one Halloween player. Small prime electrum pack Tactical Emulation 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from Paris Saint-Germain. Premium mixed players pack Ligue 1 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Ligue 1. Small prime players pack National Duty 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Italy. Premium gold players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Rulebreakers Marco Verratti SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Rulebreakers

GK: Łukasz Fabiański 82-rated (West Ham)

Łukasz Fabiański 82-rated (West Ham) LB: Alex Nicolao Telles 82-rated (Manchester United)

Alex Nicolao Telles 82-rated (Manchester United) CB: Çağlar Söyüncü 80-rated (Leicester United)

Çağlar Söyüncü 80-rated (Leicester United) CB: Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) RB: Reece James 81-rated (Chelsea)

Reece James 81-rated (Chelsea) LM: Diogo Jota 81-rated (Liverpool)

Diogo Jota 81-rated (Liverpool) CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RM: Tom Barkhuizen 82-rated (Preston)

Tom Barkhuizen 82-rated (Preston) CAM: Martin Ødegaard 82-rated (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard 82-rated (Arsenal) CAM: James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester City)

James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester City) ST: Richarlison de Andrade 82-rated (Everton)

Tactical Emulation

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 82-rated (Genoa)

Salvatore Sirigu 82-rated (Genoa) LB: Alex Sandro Lobo Silva 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Alex Sandro Lobo Silva 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan) RB: Mauro Icardi 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mauro Icardi 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Arthur Melo 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Arthur Melo 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Christian Eriksen 82-rated (Internazionale)

Christian Eriksen 82-rated (Internazionale) CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma) LW : Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta)

: Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta) RW: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta) ST: Álvaro Morata 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Ligue 1

GK: Yann Sommer 85-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Yann Sommer 85-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Axel Witsel 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: Daniel Olmo Carvajal 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Daniel Olmo Carvajal 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CAM: João Félix Sequeira 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

João Félix Sequeira 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) ST: André Silva 84-rated (RB Leipzig)

André Silva 84-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: Mauro Icardi 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

National Duty