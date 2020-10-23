How to complete Rulebreakers Mukiele objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You can't miss out on one of the best full-backs in Ultimate Team for free.

EA Sports added a new objective player to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

It’s a Rulebreakers 84-rated version of Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig, which was added alongside the first team of Rulebreakers and the Iñaki Williams player pick squad-building challenges (SBC). The Rulebreakers promo consists of soccer players “who defy the status quo by tearing up the pitch with unique permanent upgrades,” EA’s official website reads.

EA has boosted almost all of Rulebreakers Mukiele’s stats, including Dribbling (+13), Physical (+6), Pace (+6), and Passing (+6), but has also decreased his Defending stats (-3) when you compare Rulebreakers Mukiele to his 80-rated gold version. This new version, though, is one of the best full-backs in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, especially if you apply the shadow chemistry style to him to boost his Pace and Defending stats.

The Bundesliga right back you've been waiting for.#Rulebreakers Nordi Mukiele now available through Objectives in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/vQ8tcreHnm — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 23, 2020

All of Rulebreakers Mukiele’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic mode. You’ll have until Nov. 3 to complete and earn the card.

Here are all five objectives that you have to complete to earn Rulebreakers Mukiele.