How to complete Rulebreakers Insigne SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

A 87-rated Rulebreakers version of Toronto’s player Lorenzo Insigne is available through a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that EA added on Oct. 20.

The Rulebreakers event upgrades unexpected skills to change a bit the player’s gameplay, so while Insigne’s highest skills were his 89-rated Dribbling and 84-rated Passing in his gold version, now his 90-rated Pace and 87-rated Passing are the best ones in his Rulebreakers version.

Insigne had his Shooting (+7), Pace (+6), Physicality (+6), Defending (+4), and Passing (+3) increased, while his Dribbling was decreased by three points when compared to his original 84-rated gold version.

You’ll only need to build one 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card and one Italian player. If you buy all the necessary cards for this segment, you’ll spend around 30,850 FUT coins on consoles and 32,650 FUT coins on PC.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete and earn the Rulebreakers version of Lorenzo Insigne in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

