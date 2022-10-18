How to complete Rulebreakers David Alaba Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA added two 88-rated Rulebreakers versions of David Alaba from Real Madrid on Oct. 15 for players to choose from after completing a themed Player Pick squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Rulebreakers promo upgrades unexpected skills to change a bit of the player’s gameplay. In this case, EA gave FIFA players the possibility to choose between two different versions of Alaba: one with 91-rated Defending skills and one with 87-rated Defending and Physical.

Both versions had their Shooting decreased by five points, reducing the skill rating to 66, while his Pace (+2), Passing (+2), and Dribbling (+3) were increased. The Defending and Physical upgrades are different depending on the version you choose.

Choosing the best option depends on your gameplay style. Some might prefer to focus on his Defending ability, not noticing much difference in six points missing in his Physicality. But others might choose have as many points as they can distributed between the two skills.

For Rulebreakers Alaba’s 87-rated Defending version, we recommend applying the anchor chemistry style so he can be lengthy―the current meta in the game―and further increase his Defending (+6), Physical (+5), and Pace (+4).

As for the 91-rated Defending one, go for the architect chemistry style to also make him lengthy and boost his Physical (+9) and Passing (+6), raising them to 90 and 91, respectively. This will compensate for the lacking Physical skill.

You’ll have to complete four squads to get this untradable Rulebreakers Alaba card: Real Madrid, LaLiga, Top Form, and 87-rated Squad. Here are all the conditions and the respective rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward Real Madrid 84-rated squad with at least one player overall rated 86 minimum and one player from Real Madrid. Small gold players pack LaLiga 85-rated squad with no less than one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from LaLiga. Small rare mixed players pack Top Form 86-rated squad that has at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Premium gold players pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated plus at least one player with an overall rating of 88 minimum. Rare electrum players pack

This is one of the most expensive SBCs released so far. Players will have to spend from around 376,350 to 420,750 FUT coins across all available platforms to build these four squads from scratch.

The SBC will be available until Oct. 22. You can use this time to craft cards you don’t have and spend fewer FUT coins on the market.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete and earn the Rulebreakers version of David Alaba in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How to complete Rulebreakers David Alaba SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Real Madrid

GK: 86-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

86-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) LB: 84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CB: 84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham)

84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham) CB: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CDM: 83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CAM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CAM: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) CAM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) ST: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

LaLiga

GK: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) LB: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) CB: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) CB: 84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham)

84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham) RB: 86-rated TOTW Mason Mount (Chelsea)

86-rated TOTW Mason Mount (Chelsea) CM: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) CM: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) LW: 84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

84-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RW: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) ST: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

Top Form

GK: 84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

84-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CB: 88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

88-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) CB: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) RB: 89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

89-rated Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) CDM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CDM: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Galatasaray) CAM: 84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur)

84-rated Ivan Perišić (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: 84-rated TOTW Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad)

84-rated TOTW Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad) ST: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

87-rated Squad