How to complete Rulebreakers Akinfenwa’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This will be a fun card to play with.

EA Sports introduced a new Rulebreakers player today who’s obtainable through in-game objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

It’s a special 74-rated version of Adebayo Akinfenwa from Wycombe Wanderers. This is Akinfenwa’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it’s special because the card will play like an 85-rated striker with the hunter chemistry style, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

EA has boosted almost all of Rulebreakers Akinfenwa’s stats, including Pace (+39), Dribbling (+18), Shooting (+16), and Physical (+9), when you compare this version of Akinfenwa to his 65-rated silver one. Although EA boosted his Pace, you’ll want to upgrade it even more. That’s why the hunter chemistry style is so important.

Pace ⬆️⬆️

Dribbling 🆙



What say you, @daRealAkinfenwa?



Unlock The Beast's special #Rulebreakers item through Live FUT Friendlies Objectives, available in #FUT21 now. pic.twitter.com/wHsxum2Pri — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 30, 2020

All of Rulebreakers Akinfenwa’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries mode. You’ll have until Nov. 3 to finish them and earn the card.

Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn Rulebreakers Akinfenwa.