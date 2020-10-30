How to complete Rulebreakers Akinfenwa’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a new Rulebreakers player today who’s obtainable through in-game objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
It’s a special 74-rated version of Adebayo Akinfenwa from Wycombe Wanderers. This is Akinfenwa’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and it’s special because the card will play like an 85-rated striker with the hunter chemistry style, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
EA has boosted almost all of Rulebreakers Akinfenwa’s stats, including Pace (+39), Dribbling (+18), Shooting (+16), and Physical (+9), when you compare this version of Akinfenwa to his 65-rated silver one. Although EA boosted his Pace, you’ll want to upgrade it even more. That’s why the hunter chemistry style is so important.
All of Rulebreakers Akinfenwa’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries mode. You’ll have until Nov. 3 to finish them and earn the card.
Here are all four objectives that you have to complete to earn Rulebreakers Akinfenwa.
- Loving Liverpool: Play three games with a least one Liverpool player in your starting squad in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries.
- Heading up: Score a header in two separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries.
- Championship class: Score three goals using EFL Championship players in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries.
- Unleash the beast: Score in two separate wins using players with minimum 81 Physical in the Live FUT Friendly: No Boundaries.