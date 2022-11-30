How to complete RTWC Mitoma’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA introduced a new 74-rated Road to the World Cup (RTWC) version of Kaoru Mitoma from Brighton in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today. To get this card, you’ll have to complete a set of Silver Stars objectives.

The Road to the World Cup event celebrates the nations from the World Cup by releasing upgraded versions of players from different countries participating in the tournament. Silver Stars cards, on the other hand, are boosted versions of silver cards released in Ultimate Team every Wednesday.

Mitoma originally had a 74-rated silver version that had its Shooting (+10), Defending (+10), Physical (+10), Passing (+8), Dribbling (+7), and Pace (+5) increased for the RTWC card, even though they have the same overall rating. Mitoma’s highest-rated skills are his 87-rated Pace and 84-rated Dribbling, while his lowest are his 66-rated Defending and 72-rated Physical.

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 23, Mitoma’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful for completing other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

RTWC Mitoma’s Silver Stars objectives will be available until next Wednesday, Dec. 7. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn RTWC Kaoru Mitoma in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: