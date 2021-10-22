How to complete RTTK Max Kruse’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until Oct. 27 to complete four tasks.

EA Sports added an 84-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) version of Max Kruse from Union Berlin to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is Kruse’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The RTTK promo will give upgrades according to the group stage performance of teams in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.

EA has somewhat upgraded all of Kruse’s skills, including his Pace (+4), Dribbling (+4), Physical (+4), Defending (+3), and Shooting (+3), when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version.

The devs kept his four-star weak foot and skill moves, however. If you apply the hunter chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+7), which will make his metagaming skills more powerful.

All of RTTK Kruse’s objectives can be completed in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode, depending on which you prefer. There are four objectives in total and none of them require you to win matches.

Completing the objectives will reward you with a 75+ rated rare player pack, one gold pack, two players pack, and a small electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 12pm CT to complete all four objectives and get the card.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete for the Road to the Knockouts Max Kruse SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: