How to complete RTTK Filip Kostić SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

EA Sports added an 86-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) version of Filip Kostić from Eintracht Frankfurt to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Kostić’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He’s one of the UEFA Europa League RTTK SBCs that’s been revealed. This promo will give players dynamic upgrades following their group stage performance in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.

EA somewhat increased all of Kostić’s skills, including Passing (+3), Shooting (+3), Dribbling (+3), Pace (+2), Physical (+2), and Defending (+2), when you compare this new card to his 84-rated gold version.

His three-star skill moves and two-star weak foot remain unchanged. If you apply the anchor chemistry style, however, you’ll further increase his Defending (+7), Physical (+7), and Pace (+5), which will greatly improve his stats.

This SBC costs around 32,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 36,550 on Xbox, and 34,600 on PC. If you want to complete this RTTK Filip Kostić SBC, you’ll have until Nov. 2 to turn in two squads: Top Form and Bundesliga.

The first solution asks for an 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. The second one requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete RTTK Filip Kostić SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: José Sá 79-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

José Sá 79-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LB: Marcos Alonso 79-rated (Chelsea)

Marcos Alonso 79-rated (Chelsea) CB: John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City)

John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City) CB: Willy Boly 79-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Willy Boly 79-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RB: James Rodríguez 81-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 81-rated (Everton) CDM: TOTW Mohamed Elyounoussi 81-rated (Southampton)

TOTW Mohamed Elyounoussi 81-rated (Southampton) LM: Wilfried Zaha 82-rated (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha 82-rated (Crystal Palace) CM: Martin Ødegaard 82-rated (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard 82-rated (Arsenal) CM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RM: Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea) ST: Richarlison de Andrade 82-rated (Everton)

Road To The Knockouts