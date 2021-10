How to complete RTTK Bernardo Silva SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete four squads to get this card.

EA Sports added an 88-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) version of Bernardo Silva from Manchester City to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Bernardo’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He’s one of the UEFA Europa League RTTK SBC that have been released. This promo will give dynamic upgrades following the group stage performance of players in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.

The devs didn’t upgrade his four-star skill moves or three-star weak foot, however. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+7), which will greatly elevate his stats.

This SBC costs around 110,700 FUT coins on PlayStation, 123,950 on Xbox, and 116,900 on PC. If you want to complete this RTTK Bernardo Silva SBC, you’ll have until Oct. 29 to turn in four squads: Road To The Knockouts, Tactical Emulation, National Duty, and Premier League.

SBC Conditions Reward Road To The Knockouts 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one UCL common or rare player. Small prime mixed pack Tactical Emulation 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Manchester City. Mixed players pack National Duty 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Portugal. Small rare mixed players pack Premier League 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one player from the Premier League. Premium mixed players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete RTTK Bernardo Silva SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Road To The Knockouts

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea) CB: Harry Maguire 83-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 83-rated (Manchester United) CB: Sebastián Coates 82-rated (Sporting CP)

Sebastián Coates 82-rated (Sporting CP) RB: Pepe Ferreira 82-rated (Porto)

Pepe Ferreira 82-rated (Porto) LM: Wilson Manafá 82-rated (Porto)

Wilson Manafá 82-rated (Porto) CM: Palhinha 82-rated (Sporting CP)

Palhinha 82-rated (Sporting CP) RM: James Rodríguez 81-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 81-rated (Everton) CAM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CAM: Gylfi Sigurðsson 79-rated (Everton)

Gylfi Sigurðsson 79-rated (Everton) ST: Richarlison de Andrade 82-rated (Everton)

Tactical Emulation

GK: Łukasz Fabiański 82-rated (West Ham)

Łukasz Fabiański 82-rated (West Ham) LB: Angeliño Tasende 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Angeliño Tasende 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Angelo Ogbonna 83-rated (West Ham)

Angelo Ogbonna 83-rated (West Ham) CB: Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) RB: John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City)

John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: Fernandinho Rosa 83-rated (Manchester City)

Fernandinho Rosa 83-rated (Manchester City) CM: Mateo Kovacic 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovacic 83-rated (Chelsea) LW: Carlos Vela 82-rated (LAFC)

Carlos Vela 82-rated (LAFC) RW: Leon Bailey 83-rated (Aston Villa)

Leon Bailey 83-rated (Aston Villa) ST: Raúl Jiménez 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

National Duty

GK: Mauro Icardi 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mauro Icardi 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: Angelño Tasende 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Angelño Tasende 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Gerard Piqué 84-rated (Barcelona)

Gerard Piqué 84-rated (Barcelona) CB: Felipe Almeida Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Almeida Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Axel Witsel 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LM: Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RM: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax) CAM: Daniel Olmo 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Daniel Olmo 82-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: TOTW Andrej Kramaric 85-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)

TOTW Andrej Kramaric 85-rated (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: André Silva 84-rated (RB Leipzig)

Premier League