How to complete RTTK Benjamin André’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete four objectives to get this card.

EA Sports added a 83-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) version of Benjamin André from Lille to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This is André ’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The RTTK promo will give upgrades according to the group stage performance of teams in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.

EA has somewhat upgraded all of André’s skills, other than his Pace (+8), increasing his Passing, Dribbling, Defending, and Shooting by just two points when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version.

The devs kept him with a three-star weak foot and skill moves, however. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+6), which will make his stats more balanced, leaving all skills between 76 and 91-rated, except for his 66-rated Shooting.

All of OTW André’s objectives can be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Group Stage Glory mode. There are four objectives in total and only one of them requires you to win matches.

Completing the objectives will reward you with a 75+ rated rare player pack, one gold pack, two players pack, and a small electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 12pm CT to complete all four objectives and get the card.

