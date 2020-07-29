How to complete RTTF Valverde SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a UEFA Champions League Road to the Final (RTTF) 94-rated version of Federico Valverde from Real Madrid today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This is the second special card that Valverde has earned in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. He was also one of the players in the Future Stars promo during February. EA has boosted all of Valverde’s stats, including Shooting (+4), Passing (+4), Pace (+3), and Dribbling (+2), when compared to his Future Stars 91-rated edition.

RTTF Valverde, however, will be upgraded if Real Madrid advances in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid will play the second leg of the UCL’s round of 16 against Manchester City on Aug. 7. They lost the first game 2-1 at home. RTTF Valverde SBC will be available until Aug. 7.

Absolute brilliance 👏 But will he help 🔑 the comeback?



UCL Road to the Final SBC Federico Valverde is in #FUT20 #PreSeason pic.twitter.com/znpq33zuVh — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 29, 2020

If you want to complete RTTF Valverde SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 83-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Real Madrid. This SBC costs around 55,000 FUT coins at the moment if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete RTTF Valverde SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.