How to complete RTTF Sarabia SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a UEFA Champions League Road to the Final (RTTF) 94-rated version of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, Aug. 2. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Although Sarabia received a few special cards in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, this RTTF version is the best one yet. EA massively boosted all of his stats, including Physical (+15), Pace (+11), Shooting (+11), Passing (+10), and Defending (+10), when compared to Sarabia’s Team of the Week Moments (TOTW) 86-rated version that was added in April.

RTTF Sarabia will also be upgraded if Paris Saint-Germain defeats Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League’s quarterfinals on Aug. 12. RTTF Sarabia SBC will be available until the game starts. This card is already incredible but you can boost it even more with the engine chemistry style, which will give him more Pace, Dribbling, and Passing stats.

If you complete RTTF Sarabia SBC, you’ll unlock the Icon home kit on the same platform in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, which will be launched on Oct. 9.

This SBC comes at a great price, around 100,000 FUT coins on any platform, for a high-end card. You’ll also have no trouble linking RTTF Sarabia since he plays in the Ligue 1 and is from Spain, a league and nation that have some of the best cards in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

If you want to complete RTTF Sarabia SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The first must be 82-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one Ligue 1 player. The second solution requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW or Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete RTTF Sarabia SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Ligue 1

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Matija Nastasić 80-rated (Schalke 04)

Matija Nastasić 80-rated (Schalke 04) CB: Martin Hinteregger 80-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Martin Hinteregger 80-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Christoph Kramer 80-rated (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Christoph Kramer 80-rated (Borussia Monchengladbach) CDM: Josuha Guilavogui 80-rated (Wolfsburg)

Josuha Guilavogui 80-rated (Wolfsburg) CDM: Kevin Kampl 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 83-rated (RB Leipzig) LM: Benjamim Lecomte 82-rated (Monaco)

Benjamim Lecomte 82-rated (Monaco) RM: Pavel Kadeřábek 80-rated (Schalke 04)

Pavel Kadeřábek 80-rated (Schalke 04) CAM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: Moanes Dabour 80-rated (Hoffenheim)

Moanes Dabour 80-rated (Hoffenheim) ST: Andrej Kramarić 83-rated (Hoffenheim)

84-rated squad