How to complete RTTF Mkhitaryan SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a UEFA Europa League Road to the Final (RTTF) 94-rated version of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Roma today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.
The Armenian received a few special cards during FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, including a recent Summer Heat 93-rated edition, which was added to FUT Draft only. The RTTF version is similar to the Summer Heat one, but it was slightly nerfed in Defending (-3), Shooting (-1), and Physical (-1).
RTTF Mkhitaryan is a live item, so it’ll receive further upgrades if Roma advances in the UEFA Europa League against Sevilla. These teams will play for a spot in the quarterfinals next Thursday, Aug. 6. The RTTF Mkhitaryan SBC will be available until Aug. 5.
If you want to complete RTTF Mkhitaryan SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Serie A. This SBC costs around 100,000 FUT coins at the moment if you build it from scratch.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete RTTF Mkhitaryan SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
- GK: Jiří Pavlenka 84-rated (Werder Bremen)
- CB: Javi Martínez 84-rated (Bayern Munich)
- CB: Jérôme Boateng 84-rated (Bayern Munich)
- CB: Lucas Hernández 84-rated (Bayern Munich)
- LM: Ivan Perišić 84-rated (Bayern Munich)
- CM: Kai Havertz 84-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- CM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)
- RM: Leon Goretzka 84-rated (Bayern Munich)
- LW: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)
- RW: Serge Gnabry 84-rated (Bayern Munich)
- ST: Kevin Volland 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)