How to complete RTTF Mkhitaryan SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This version of Mkhitaryan is great, but it can be upgraded even more if Roma advances in the UEFA Europa League.

EA Sports introduced a UEFA Europa League Road to the Final (RTTF) 94-rated version of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Roma today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

The Armenian received a few special cards during FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, including a recent Summer Heat 93-rated edition, which was added to FUT Draft only. The RTTF version is similar to the Summer Heat one, but it was slightly nerfed in Defending (-3), Shooting (-1), and Physical (-1).

RTTF Mkhitaryan is a live item, so it’ll receive further upgrades if Roma advances in the UEFA Europa League against Sevilla. These teams will play for a spot in the quarterfinals next Thursday, Aug. 6. The RTTF Mkhitaryan SBC will be available until Aug. 5.

A big #UEL tie with Sevilla incoming. Who's going through? 🤔#PreSeason Europa League Road to the Final SBC Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/EofwIFewmD — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 31, 2020

If you want to complete RTTF Mkhitaryan SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Serie A. This SBC costs around 100,000 FUT coins at the moment if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete RTTF Mkhitaryan SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.