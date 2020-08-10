How to complete RTTF Félix SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA released one more Road to the Final card for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a UEFA Champions League Road to the Final (RTTF) 94-rated version of João Félix from Atlético Madrid on Saturday, Aug. 8. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Félix received other special versions throughout the cycle of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, but this one has the potential to be the best since it’ll receive more boosts if Atlético Madrid defeats RB Leipzig on Thursday, Aug. 13 in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

RTTF Félix is similar to Summer Heat Félix, which was added in July. EA boosted RTTF Félix’s Defending (+3) and Pace (+1) stats while nerfing his Passing (-1) when compared to Summer Heat Félix’s 94-rated version. This card can get even better, though, if you apply the hawk chemistry style, which will boost RTTF Félix’s Pace, Shooting, and Physical stats.

More #UCL action is underway 🙌#PreSeason Road to the Final SBC João Félix is available in #FUT20 now pic.twitter.com/YHreepstro — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 8, 2020

If you want to complete the RTTF Félix SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 85-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Atlético Madrid. This SBC costs around 185,000 FUT coins and will be available until Aug. 13.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete RTTF Félix SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.