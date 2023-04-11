Players can get an 89-rated Road to the Final (RTTF) version of Brahim Díaz in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card is given as a reward for players who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The RTTF promo follows the UEFA tournaments. It gives the participating players an overall upgrade every time their team advances to the next stage and Brahim became eligible after he reached the European quarterfinals.

Brahim’s original 78-rated gold card had its Shooting (+17), Physical (+15), Pace (+11), Dribbling (+11), Passing (+11), and Defending (+11) greatly increased for this RTTF version. His highest skills are his 93-rated Dribbling, 89-rated Pace, and 86-rated Shooting.

You can also raise Brahim’s Pace (+7) and Shooting (+5) to 96 and 91 respectively if you apply the Hunter chemistry style once you get the card.

You’ll have to turn in two different squads to get this RTTF Brahim: Spain and Serie A. The first one must be an 83-rated squad with no less than one TOTW (Inform) card plus a Spanish player. The second requires an 83-rated squad with at least one player from Serie A.

This SBC is priced at around 91,800 FUT coins on consoles and 97,200 FUT coins on PC, if you build it from scratch. Each solution also rewards a Players Pack; you’ll receive a Small Prime Mixed Players pack and a Prime Electrum Players pack for building both.

This RTTF will expire after April 12. Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the UEFA RTTF Brahim Díaz SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete RTTF Brahim SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Spain

GK: 85-rated TOTW Oliver Sail (WelL Phoenix)

LB: 78-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Fiorentina)

CB: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayer Leverkusen)

CB: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

RB: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

CDM: 80-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig)

LM: 80-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

RM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

CAM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

ST: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

ST: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

Serie A