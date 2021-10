How to complete Record Breaker Iñaki Williams SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have a lot of squads to complete and just one week to do everything.

EA Sports added an 84-rated Record Breaker version of Iñaki Williams from Athletic Club to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Williams’ first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA added this Record Breaker version to celebrate his 203 consecutive league matches for Athletic Club.

EA somewhat increased all of Williams’ skills, including Dribbling (+5), Shooting (+5), Physical (+4), Passing (+3), Pace (+2), and Defending (+2), when you compare this new card to his 81-rated silver version.

The devs didn’t upgrade his four-star skill moves or two-star weak foot, however. If you apply the finisher chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Shooting (+10) and Dribbling (+8), which will maximize his Finishing, Shot Power, and Dribbling stats.

SBC Conditions Reward Gold Squad A gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry. Two players pack Rare Gold Squad A gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry and 11 rare players. Two players pack El León inquebrantable 81-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and one player from Athletic Club. Small prime mixed players pack La Furia Roja 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from Spain. Small gold players pack LaLiga 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the LaLiga. Premium mixed players pack Top Form 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least on TOTW (Inform) card. Small rare mixed players pack 85-Rated Squad 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least on TOTW (Inform) card. Small prime gold players pack

This SBC costs around 123,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, 128,950 on Xbox, and 127,300 on PC. If you want to complete this Record Breaker Williams SBC, you’ll have until Oct. 26 to turn in seven squads.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Record Breaker Iñaki Williams SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Gold Squad

GK: Georgiy Bushchan 75-rated (Dynamo Kyiv)

Georgiy Bushchan 75-rated (Dynamo Kyiv) CB: Vitaliy Mykolenko 76-rated (Dynamo Kyiv)

Vitaliy Mykolenko 76-rated (Dynamo Kyiv) CB: Salif Sané 76-rated (FC Schalke 04)

Salif Sané 76-rated (FC Schalke 04) CB: Juan Foyth 75-rated (Villarreal)

Juan Foyth 75-rated (Villarreal) CDM: Domagoj Bradarić 75-rated (Lille)

Domagoj Bradarić 75-rated (Lille) CDM: Naïm Sliti 75-rated (Ettifaq FC)

Naïm Sliti 75-rated (Ettifaq FC) LM: Benjamin Verbič 77-rated (Dynamo Kyiv)

Benjamin Verbič 77-rated (Dynamo Kyiv) RM: Gyrano Kerk 75-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Gyrano Kerk 75-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) CAM: Nathaniel Clyne 75-rated (Crystal Palace)

Nathaniel Clyne 75-rated (Crystal Palace) ST: Myrto Uzuni 75-rated (Ferencvárosi TC)

Myrto Uzuni 75-rated (Ferencvárosi TC) ST: Max Aarons 75-rated (Norwich)

Rare Gold Squad

GK: Gianluigi Buffon 80-rated (Parma)

Gianluigi Buffon 80-rated (Parma) LB: Marcelo da Silva 80-rated (Real Madrid)

Marcelo da Silva 80-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Dedryck Boyata 78-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Dedryck Boyata 78-rated (Hertha Berlin) CB: Eric Bailly 79-rated (Premier League)

Eric Bailly 79-rated (Premier League) RB: Nicolas Pépé 81-rated (Arsenal)

Nicolas Pépé 81-rated (Arsenal) CDM: Oleksandr Zinchenko 80-rated (Manchester City)

Oleksandr Zinchenko 80-rated (Manchester City) LM: Stephan El Shaarawy 79-rated (Roma)

Stephan El Shaarawy 79-rated (Roma) CM: Mattia Perin 80-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Mattia Perin 80-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Rasmus Falk 75-rated (FC København)

Rasmus Falk 75-rated (FC København) RM: Jonas Svensson 78-rated (Adana Demirspor)

Jonas Svensson 78-rated (Adana Demirspor) ST: Noussair Mazraoui 80-rated (Ajax)

El León inquebrantable

GK: Rui Silva 81-rated (Real Betis)

Rui Silva 81-rated (Real Betis) LB: Marcelo da Silva 80-rated (Real Madrid)

Marcelo da Silva 80-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) CB: Unai Núñez 80-rated (Athletic Club)

Unai Núñez 80-rated (Athletic Club) RB: Sergio Roberto 81-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Roberto 81-rated (Barcelona) LM: Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia)

Gonçalo Guedes 81-rated (Valencia) CM: Miralem Pjanić 82-rated (Beşiktaş)

Miralem Pjanić 82-rated (Beşiktaş) CM: Edin Višća 81-rated (Beşiktaş)

Edin Višća 81-rated (Beşiktaş) RM: Lucas Vázquez 81-rated (Real Madrid)

Lucas Vázquez 81-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Maximiliano Gómez 80-rated (Valencia)

Maximiliano Gómez 80-rated (Valencia) ST: João Félix 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

La Furia Roja

GK: Vicente Guaita 80-rated (Crystal Palace)

Vicente Guaita 80-rated (Crystal Palace) LB: Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea) CB: John Stones 83-rated (Premier League)

John Stones 83-rated (Premier League) CB: James Tarkowski 81-rated (Burnley)

James Tarkowski 81-rated (Burnley) RB: Denzel Dumfries 82-rated (Internazionale)

Denzel Dumfries 82-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Saúl Esclápez 82-rated (Chelsea)

Saúl Esclápez 82-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Christian Eriksen 82-rated (Internazionale)

Christian Eriksen 82-rated (Internazionale) CM: Fabián Peña 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Peña 82-rated (Napoli) LW: Christian Pulisic 82-rated (Chelsea)

Christian Pulisic 82-rated (Chelsea) RW: Gareth Bale 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Gareth Bale 82-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Joaquín Correa 81-rated (Internazionale)

LaLiga

GK: Łukasz Fabiański 82-rated (West Ham)

Łukasz Fabiański 82-rated (West Ham) LB: Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea) CB: John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City)

John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City) CB: Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool)

Joel Matip 83-rated (Liverpool) RB: Fernandinho Rosa 83-rated (Manchester City)

Fernandinho Rosa 83-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: Thomas Partey 83-rated (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey 83-rated (Arsenal) CAM: Mateo Kovacic 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovacic 83-rated (Chelsea) CAM: Mason Mount 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mason Mount 83-rated (Chelsea) CAM: Gabriel Jesus 83-rated (Manchester City)

Gabriel Jesus 83-rated (Manchester City) ST: Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Top Form

GK: Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea) LB: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax) CB: TOTW Alessandro Bastoni 85-rated (Internazionale)

TOTW Alessandro Bastoni 85-rated (Internazionale) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) RB: Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan) CDM: Nicolò Barella 84-rated (Internazionale)

Nicolò Barella 84-rated (Internazionale) LM: Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta) RM: Zlatan Ibrahimović 84-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 84-rated (Milan) CAM: Dries Mertens 84-rated (Napoli)

Dries Mertens 84-rated (Napoli) ST: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) ST: Álvaro Borja Morata 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

85-Rated Squad