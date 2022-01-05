How to complete Record Breaker Édouard SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

He holds the record for fastest goal scored by a player in his Premier League debut.

EA Sports added an 85-rated Record Breaker version of Odsonne Édouard from Crystal Palace to FIFA 22 on Jan. 4. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

Édouard holds the record for the fastest goal scored by a player in his Premier League debut and EA recognized his achievement by giving him his first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team with this Record Breaker version.

EA was generous and gave all of Édouard’s skills upgrades of eight to 13 when you compare this new card to his 75-rated silver version. His Passing (+13), Shooting (+10), Defending (+10), and Dribbling (+10) were the stats that saw the highest increases.

His four-star skill moves and weak foot didn’t get an upgrade, however. But you can apply the hawk chemistry style to further increase his Shooting (+7), Physical (+5), and Pace (+5), which will leave all of his skills at 89 and above, except for his 55-rated Defending.

This SBC costs around 112,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 126,900 on Xbox, and 131,050 on PC. If you want to complete this Record Breaker Édouard SBC, you’ll have until Jan. 11 to turn in three squads.

SBC Conditions Reward Premier League An 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card and one player from the Premier League. Small gold players pack Top Form An 84-rated squad with at least 70 chemistry and one TOTW (Inform) card. Prime mixed players pack Les Bleus 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and one player from Athletic Club. Prime electrum players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Record Breaker Odsonne Édouard SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Premier League

GK: 82-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

82-rated Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich) CB: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RB: 81-rated TOTW Aaron Mooy (Shanghai SIPG)

81-rated TOTW Aaron Mooy (Shanghai SIPG) LM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 79-rated Montoro Sánchez (Granada)

79-rated Montoro Sánchez (Granada) RM: 76-rated Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid)

76-rated Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) CAM: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 81-rated Jonathan Viera (UD Las Palmas)

81-rated Jonathan Viera (UD Las Palmas) ST: 80-rated Borja Iglesias (Real Betis)

Top Form

GK: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CDM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CDM: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) CAM: 84-rated TOTW Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla)

84-rated TOTW Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

Les Bleus