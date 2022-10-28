How to complete Put of Position Hudson-Odoi’s objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

A set of Out of Position objectives was added today following the release of the first team. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a 77-rated Out of Position version of Callum Hudson-Odoi from Bayern Leverkusen.

This event changes the position of the selected player and their attributes to follow the position change. It goes along with the previous Rulebreakers promo that upgraded unexpected skills to mix up the card’s gameplay.

Callum Hudson-Odoi position changed from a midfielder to a defensive one. While his gold version is a left-winger, his Out of Position one is now a left-wing back. Because of that, the upgrade focused mainly on his defensive skills―Defending (+32) and Physical (+14).

All of his other skills were increased by eight points and his preferred foot is now the left instead of the right one. His four-star skill moves, three-star weak foot, and explosive AcceleRATE remained the same.

You’ll have to complete four different objectives to earn Out of Positions Hudson-Odoi and they all have to be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode.

Each task also has its own reward, so players will receive a 75+ rated rare player pack, one gold pack, two players pack, and a small electrum players pack besides the untradable Out of Position Hudson-Odoi card.

This set of objectives will be available for one week, until Nov. 4. Here are all the objectives you have to complete to get Out of Positions Callum Hudson-Odoi in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: