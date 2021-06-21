How to complete Prime or Moments Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a Prime or Moments Player Pick squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will award those who complete it with a Prime or Prime Icon Moments card from Argentina, France, or Holland.

This will either gift you one of the best Icons available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team or an Icon that will just serve as expensive fodder. All of those nations have at least one superb Icon: France has Patrick Vieira, Argentina has Diego Maradona, and Holland has Ruud Gullit. But all of the nations also have a lot of Icons that aren’t nearly as good as Team of the Season (TOTS) or Festival of FUTball cards. You’ll lose a lot of coins if you pack someone like Juan Sebástian Verón (Argentina), David Trezeguet (France), or Ruud van Nistelrooy (Holland).

Here are all the Prime Icon Moments cards that cost more than the pack itself: Johan Cruyff, Ruud Gullit, Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Eric Cantona, Vieira, and Thierry Henry. Seven of the 26 possible Prime Icon Moments you can pack are considered victories when we only take price into account.

Now, here are all the Prime Icon items that cost more than the SBC: Maradona, Cruyff, Gullit, Zidane, Vieira, and Cantona. Only six of the 26 Prime Icon cards that you can pack are worth more than the SBC itself. So, in total, there are 11 cards that are great to pack or that at least cost more than the loot box and 39 where you’d actually end up losing value.

If you’re interested in risking your coins or your fodder, though, you may be rewarded with a great Icon like Cruyff, Gullit, or Vieira, who are among the best cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The Prime or Moments Player Pick SBC is a non-repeatable one and will be available for six days. The Icon you pack will be an untradeable item, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market to earn FUT coins.

If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to turn in four different squads. The first team must be an 85-rated with 65 chemistry minimum. The second segment requires an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum. The third solution is an 87-rated team with 55 chemistry minimum. And finally, the last squad is the most expensive, as it requires an 88-rated one with a minimum of 50 chemistry.

The Prime or Moments Player Pick SBC costs around 612,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 645,000 FUT coins on Xbox, and 750,000 FUT coins on PC if you build all of the teams from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime or Moments Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

85-rated squad

GK: Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante)

Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante) LB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) CB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) RB: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona) CM: Dani Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)

Dani Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal) CM: David Silva 86-rated (Real Sociedad)

David Silva 86-rated (Real Sociedad) LW: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) RW: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal)

86-rated squad

GK: Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool)

Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool) CB: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) RB: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CAM: Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli)

Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli) CAM: Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Arthur Melo 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Arthur Melo 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

87-rated squad

GK: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) CB: Josef Martínez 94-rated (Atlanta United)

Josef Martínez 94-rated (Atlanta United) RB: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) CDM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale) LM: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Nahitan Nández 90-rated (Cagliari)

Nahitan Nández 90-rated (Cagliari) ST: Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

88-rated squad