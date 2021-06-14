How to complete Prime or Icon Moments Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has introduced a set of four squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will award those who complete them with a Prime or Prime Icon Moments card from Brazil, Germany, and Spain.

This is one of those SBCs that will either gift you an amazing item or a card that will just serve as expensive fodder. Brazil has some of the best icons in the game, such as Pelé, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaká, and Carlos Alberto Torres. But it also has some average cards, such as Sócrates and Rivaldo. The tricky part about this SBC is that it includes Spain, the nation with some of the worst Icons at this stage in the game: Pep Guardiola, Fernando Hierro, Carles Puyol, and Xavi Hernández. Germany is average since the only valuable Icon you can pack is Lothar Matthäus.

Here are all the Prime Icon Moments cards that cost more than the pack itself: Pelé, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Garrincha, Carlos Alberto Torres, Kaká, Roberto Carlos, Emilio Butragueño, Fernando Torres, and Lothar Matthäus. Ten of the 21 possible Prime Icon Moments you can pack are considered victories when we only take price into account.

Now, here are all the Prime Icon items that cost more than the SBC: Pelé, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Garrincha, Carlos Alberto Torres, Roberto Carlos, and Lothar Matthäus. Only seven of the 21 Prime Icon cards that you can pack are worth more than the SBC itself. So, in total, there are 17 cards that are great to pack or that at least cost more than the loot box and 25 where you would actually end up losing.

If you’re interested in betting your precious coins or your fodder, and you’re in luck, you may be rewarded with a Pelé, Ronaldo, or Ronaldinho. The Prime or Icon Moments Upgrade SBC is a non-repeatable one and will be available for three more days. The Icon you pack will be an untradeable item, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market to earn FUT coins. If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to turn in four different squads.

The first team must be an 84-rated with 60 chemistry minimum. The second segment requires an 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. The third solution is an 86-rated team with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS player. And finally, the last squad must be an 88-rated one with a minimum of 45 chemistry and at least one Inform or TOTS item.

At time of writing, the Prime or Icon Moments Upgrade SBC costs around 578,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 607,000 on Xbox, and 710,000 on PC if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime or Icon Moments Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

84-rated squad

GK: Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) CB: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) RB: César Azpillicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpillicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) CM: Georginio Wijnaldum 85-rated (Liverpool)

Georginio Wijnaldum 85-rated (Liverpool) CM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal) CM: Dani Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)

Dani Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal) LW: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) RW: Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante)

Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante) ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

85-rated squad

GK: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) LB: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) RB: Patson Daka 88-rated (RB Salzburg)

Patson Daka 88-rated (RB Salzburg) CDM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CAM: David Silva 86-rated (Real Sociedad)

David Silva 86-rated (Real Sociedad) CAM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid) CAM: Frenkie de Jong 85-rated (Barcelona)

Frenkie de Jong 85-rated (Barcelona) ST: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal)

86-rated squad

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Adri Embarba 89-rated (Espanyol)

Adri Embarba 89-rated (Espanyol) RB: Manuel Neuer 89-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 89-rated (Bayern Munich) CDM: Florian Tardieu 89-rated (Troyes)

Florian Tardieu 89-rated (Troyes) LM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) CAM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

88-rated squad