How to complete Prime Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that will reward players with a Prime Icon if they complete it in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.
The FIFA community has been asking for more opportunities to earn some of the best Prime Icons in the game, such as 99-rated Pelé, 97-rated Ronaldo, 96-rated Johan Cruyff, and 93-rated Eusébio. But EA hasn’t released Icon SBCs in FIFA 20.
The Prime Icon Upgrade SBC is a repeatable one and will be available for the next 35 days. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in one 88-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) or Team of the Week (TOTW) card. The SBC costs 250,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment if you build it from scratch.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
- GK: Jan Oblak 92-rated (Atlético Madrid)
- LB: Eugenio Mena 87-rated (Racing)
- CB: Luis Alberto 90-rated (Lazio)
- CB: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)
- RB: Antonio Valencia 91-rated (LDU)
- LM: Stephan El Shaarawy 82-rated (Shanghai Shenhua)
- CM: Paulinho 84-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)
- CM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)
- RM: Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang)
- ST: Anderson Talisca 85-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)
- ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)