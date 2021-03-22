How to complete Prime Icon Moments Zambrotta SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have more time to complete six squads and get this amazing card.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) of Prime Icon Moments Gianluca Zambrotta to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on March 21. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Zambrotta card was originally released at the beginning of the month, on March 5, but only got the SBC now along with Ian Wright and Claude Makélélé.

Over 3 decades of greatness 💪



New ICON Squad Building Challenges are available now in #FUT.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/OFuV9xc1Mr — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 21, 2021

The 90-rated Prime Icon Moments Zambrotta has high skills such as 92-rated Pace, 90 rated Defending, and 88-rated Physical as a right-back player. He also has five-star weak foot and four-star skills. This is an amazing card to have in your team just for the skills alone.

If you apply the anchor chemistry style, it will boost even further his Physical (+6), Pace (+5), and Defending (+5) and will maximize many of his skills such as Standing Tackle and Sliding Tackle skills.

This Prime Icon Moments Zambrotta SBC isn’t repeatable like previous SBCs and will be available until May 19. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in six squads: Born Legend, Rising Star, Milan Scudetto, Squadra Azzurra Gloria, Blaugrana, and League Finesse.

The first solution asks for Rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. The second one requires Rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform card.

The third segment needs to have an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Milan. The fourth one asks for an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Italy.

The fifth team has to have an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Barcelona. The sixth one asks for an 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Gianluca Zambrotta SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Yang Hyung-Mo 63-rated (Suwon Samsung Bluewings)

Yang Hyung-Mo 63-rated (Suwon Samsung Bluewings) LB: Kim Soo-beom 64-rated (Gangwon FC)

Kim Soo-beom 64-rated (Gangwon FC) CB: Lee Bumyoung 63-rated (Busan IPark)

Lee Bumyoung 63-rated (Busan IPark) CB: Jo Sung-jin 64-rated (Suwon Samsung Bluewings)

Jo Sung-jin 64-rated (Suwon Samsung Bluewings) RB: Sang Ki Lee 64-rated (Sangju Sangmu)

Sang Ki Lee 64-rated (Sangju Sangmu) CDM: Hwang Soon-min 63-rated (Daegu FC)

Hwang Soon-min 63-rated (Daegu FC) LM: Se-jin Jeon 64-rated (Gimcheon Sangmu)

Se-jin Jeon 64-rated (Gimcheon Sangmu) RM: Kang Ji-hoon 64-rated (Sangju Sangmu)

Kang Ji-hoon 64-rated (Sangju Sangmu) CAM: Kyoung Rok Choi 64-rated (Karlsruher SC)

Kyoung Rok Choi 64-rated (Karlsruher SC) ST: Oh Se-hun 64-rated (Ulsan Hyundai)

Oh Se-hun 64-rated (Ulsan Hyundai) ST: Kim Dae-won 64-rated (Gangwon FC)

Rising Star

GK: Kim Young-kwang 68-rated (Seongnam FC)

Kim Young-kwang 68-rated (Seongnam FC) LB: Kim Jin-ya 67-rated (FC Seoul)

Kim Jin-ya 67-rated (FC Seoul) CB: Jeong Tae-wook 65-rated (Daegu FC)

Jeong Tae-wook 65-rated (Daegu FC) CB: Kim Min-hyeok 67-rated (Jeonbuk Hyundai)

Kim Min-hyeok 67-rated (Jeonbuk Hyundai) RB: Kim Yong-hwan 66-rated (Gimcheon Sangmu)

Kim Yong-hwan 66-rated (Gimcheon Sangmu) LM: Kim In-seong 71-rated (Suwon Samsung Bluewings)

Kim In-seong 71-rated (Suwon Samsung Bluewings) CM: Yeom Ki-hun 70-rated (Suwon Samsung Bluewings)

Yeom Ki-hun 70-rated (Suwon Samsung Bluewings) CM: Park Young-woo 68-rated (Sangju Sangmu)

Park Young-woo 68-rated (Sangju Sangmu) RM: Moon Seon-min 72-rated (Sangju Sangmu)

Moon Seon-min 72-rated (Sangju Sangmu) CF: Lee Chung-young 73-rated (Ulsan Hyundai)

Lee Chung-young 73-rated (Ulsan Hyundai) ST: Kim Bo-kyung 74-rated (Jeonbuk Hyundai)

Milan Scudetto

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 87-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 87-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg) RB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal) LW: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RW: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Squadra Azzurra Gloria

GK: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 87-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 87-rated (Benfica) CB: Pepe 88-rated (Porto)

Pepe 88-rated (Porto) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) RB: João Cancelo 83-rated (Manchester City)

João Cancelo 83-rated (Manchester City) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton) LW: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RW: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Blaugrana

GK: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) LB: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) CB: Norberto Neto 82-rated (Barcelona)

Norberto Neto 82-rated (Barcelona) RB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) LM: Hugo Lloris 84-rated (Tottenham)

Hugo Lloris 84-rated (Tottenham) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CM: Papu Gómez 86-rated (Sevilla)

Papu Gómez 86-rated (Sevilla) RM: Lucas Ocampos 82-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Ocampos 82-rated (Sevilla) ST: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

League Finesse

GK: Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid) LB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CB: Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Sergio Ramos 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Sergio Ramos 89-rated (Real Madrid) RB: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) LM: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) CM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RM: Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K)

Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K) ST: Sergio Agüero 89-rated (Manchester City)

Sergio Agüero 89-rated (Manchester City) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

