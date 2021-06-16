How to complete Prime Icon Moments Xavi SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Xavier “Xavi” Hernández to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on June 13. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Xavi card was originally released on Feb. 26 but it only got an SBC this month along with 95-rated Manuel “Garrincha” dos Santos.

If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you'll increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8)

This is a great card to collect if you use Barcelona or Spanish players. His highest skills are 97-rated Passing and 95-rated Dribbling. The card also has four-star skills moves and a three-star weak feet. If you get this card, it will offer perfect links with legendary players from Spain, like 93-rated Puyol, 93-rated Raul, and 93-rated Butragueño. This version of Xavi can also make strong links with other Prime Icon Moments cards from other countries such as 99-rated Pelé, 98-rated Diego Maradonna, 97-rated Ronaldo, 97-rated Zinedine Zidane, and 95-rated Ferenc Puskás.

This version of Xavi costs around 510,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 490,000 on Xbox, and is a lot more expensive on PC (720,000 FUT coins). Since it’s a Prime Icon Moments card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, but this can still be considered a little expensive on the current market.

This Prime Icon Moments Xavi SBC will be available until Sept. 15. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in eight squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Top-notch, The Puppet Master, National Idol, League Finesse, 85-Rated Squad, and 87-Rated Squad. That’s a lot to complete, but you’ll have more than two months to do everything. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads.

The first solution asks for Rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. The second one needs to have Rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum. The third one needs to be an 81-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card.

The fourth segment asks for an 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card, and at least one player from Barcelona. The fifth one requires an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card, and at least one Spanish player.

The sixth squad asks for an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card, and at least one player from LaLiga. The seventh segment asks for an 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. The eighth and final one just requires an 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Xavi dos Santos SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Ben Garratt 62-rated (Burton Albion)

Ben Garratt 62-rated (Burton Albion) LB: Rob Hunt 63-rated (Swindon Town)

Rob Hunt 63-rated (Swindon Town) CB: George Williams 63-rated (Bristol Rovers)

George Williams 63-rated (Bristol Rovers) CB: Ryan Inniss 64-rated (Charlton Ath)

Ryan Inniss 64-rated (Charlton Ath) RB: Joe Ward 64-rated (Peterborough)

Joe Ward 64-rated (Peterborough) CDM: Zain Westbrooke 64-rated (Bristol Rovers)

Zain Westbrooke 64-rated (Bristol Rovers) LM: Keanan Bennetts 63-rated (Ipswich)

Keanan Bennetts 63-rated (Ipswich) RM: Owen Dale 60-rated (Crewe Alexandra)

Owen Dale 60-rated (Crewe Alexandra) CAM: Keshi Anderson 64-rated (Blackpool)

Keshi Anderson 64-rated (Blackpool) ST: Niall Ennis 63-rated (Plymouth Argyle)

Niall Ennis 63-rated (Plymouth Argyle) ST: Curtis Main 64-rated (Shrewsbury)

Rising Star

GK: Jon McLaughlin 68-rated (Rangers)

Jon McLaughlin 68-rated (Rangers) LB: Kristian Pedersen 74-rated (Birmingham City)

Kristian Pedersen 74-rated (Birmingham City) CB: Patrick Bauer 73-rated (Preston)

Patrick Bauer 73-rated (Preston) CB: Scott McKenna 70-rated (Nott’m Forest)

Scott McKenna 70-rated (Nott’m Forest) RB: Stephen O’Donnell 69-rated (Motherwell)

Stephen O’Donnell 69-rated (Motherwell) LM: Sammy Ameobi 72-rated (Nott’m Forest)

Sammy Ameobi 72-rated (Nott’m Forest) CM: Daniel Johnson 74-rated (Preston)

Daniel Johnson 74-rated (Preston) CM: Paul Gallagher 70-rated (Preston)

Paul Gallagher 70-rated (Preston) RM: Michael O’Halloran 66-rated (St. Johnstone)

Michael O’Halloran 66-rated (St. Johnstone) CF: Luke Freeman 72-rated (Nott’m Forest)

Luke Freeman 72-rated (Nott’m Forest) ST: Glenn Murray 74-rated (Nott’m Forest)

Top-notch

GK: Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen)

Jiří Pavlenka 82-rated (Werder Bremen) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Ömer Toprak 76-rated (Werder Bremen)

Ömer Toprak 76-rated (Werder Bremen) CB: Djibril Sidibé 78-rated (Monaco)

Djibril Sidibé 78-rated (Monaco) RB: Ruben Aguilar 78-rated (Monaco)

Ruben Aguilar 78-rated (Monaco) CM: Javier Martínez 81-rated (Bayern Munich)

Javier Martínez 81-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) CM: Stevan Jovetic 81-rated (Monaco)

Stevan Jovetic 81-rated (Monaco) LF: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) RF: Florian Niederlechner 78-rated (Augsburg)

Florian Niederlechner 78-rated (Augsburg) ST: Wout Weghorst 81-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

The Puppet Master

GK: Jasper Cillessen 84-rated (Valencia)

Jasper Cillessen 84-rated (Valencia) LB: Sergio Escudero 80-rated (Sevilla)

Sergio Escudero 80-rated (Sevilla) CB: Gabriel Paulista 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Gabriel Paulista 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Vilarreal)

Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Vilarreal) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 82-rated (Villarreal) CM: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) CM: Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid) LW: Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid) RW: Lucas Ocampos 82-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Ocampos 82-rated (Sevilla) ST: Paco Álcacer 81-rated (Villarreal)

National Idol

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Jasper Cillessen 84-rated (Valencia)

Jasper Cillessen 84-rated (Valencia) CB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: Sergio Canales 82-rated (Real Betis)

Sergio Canales 82-rated (Real Betis) RM: Lucas Ocampos 82-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Ocampos 82-rated (Sevilla) CAM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: Gerónimo Rulli 83-rated (Villarreal)

League Finesse

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Sevilla)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Sevilla) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Fernando 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando 83-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid) CAM: Nabil Fekir 83-rated (Real Bétis)

Nabil Fekir 83-rated (Real Bétis) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RM: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) ST: Ludovic Ajorque 87-rated (Strasburg)

85-Rated Squad

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Miguel Borja 89-rated (Junior)

Miguel Borja 89-rated (Junior) CB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Fernando 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando 83-rated (Sevilla) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CM: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) CM: Nabil Fekir 83-rated (Real Bétis)

Nabil Fekir 83-rated (Real Bétis) RM: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) ST: Ludovic Ajorque 87-rated (Strasburg)

87-Rated Squad