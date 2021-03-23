How to complete Prime Icon Moments Wright SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

It's a fair price to pay if you're in need of a budget Icon striker.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) of Prime Icon Moments Ian Wright to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on March 21. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Wright card was originally released at the beginning of the month, but only got the SBC now along with Gianluca Zambrotta and Claude Makélélé. He isn’t one of the most desirable Icons, but it’s a good shout if you’re an Arsenal or Crystal Palace fan.

Over 3 decades of greatness 💪



New ICON Squad Building Challenges are available now in #FUT.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/OFuV9xc1Mr — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 21, 2021

The 90-rated Prime Icon Moments Wright has high skills such as 93-rated Shooting, 91-rated Pace, and 84-rated Physical as a striker player. He also has four-star weak foot and three-star skills. It’s a good option if you need a cheap but efficient Icon to provide easy links for your team.

If you apply the engine chemistry style, it will boost his Dribbling (+6), Passing (+6), and Pace (+5) even further and will elevate his stats and bring something special to this card, and will raise his Acceleration and Sprint Speed above 95. Prime Icon Moments Ian Wright also has 91 Composure, which means that he shouldn’t miss too many goal opportunities.

This Prime Icon Moments Wright SBC will be available until May 19, which gives you more than enough time to craft cards if you don’t have a lot of fodder in your club. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in five squads: Born Legend, Rising Star, Wrighty on Highbury, The Three Lions, and League Legend.

The first solution asks for Rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. The second one requires Rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform card. The third segment needs to have an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Arsenal.

The fourth one asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from England. The fifth team has to have an 86-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Ian Wright SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Lukas Watkowiak 62-rated (St. Gallen)

Lukas Watkowiak 62-rated (St. Gallen) LB: Mateusz Lis 64-rated (Wisła Kraków)

Mateusz Lis 64-rated (Wisła Kraków) CB: Damian Oko 64-rated (Zagłębie Lubin)

Damian Oko 64-rated (Zagłębie Lubin) CB: Sascha Kotysch 64-rated (OH Leuven)

Sascha Kotysch 64-rated (OH Leuven) RB: Ahmet Engin 64-rated (MSV Duisburg)

Ahmet Engin 64-rated (MSV Duisburg) CDM: Gergő Kocsis 63-rated (Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała)

Gergő Kocsis 63-rated (Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała) LM: Bartosz Bida 63-rated (Jagiellonia Białystok)

Bartosz Bida 63-rated (Jagiellonia Białystok) RM: Kevin Lankford 64-rated (FC St. Pauli)

Kevin Lankford 64-rated (FC St. Pauli) CAM: Anass Achahbar 64-rated (Sepsi OSK)

Anass Achahbar 64-rated (Sepsi OSK) ST: Filip Jagiełło 64-rated (Brescia)

Filip Jagiełło 64-rated (Brescia) ST: Bastian Badu 60-rated (Montpellier)

Rising Star

GK: Joe Day 65-rated (Bristol Rovers)

Joe Day 65-rated (Bristol Rovers) LB: Malvind Benning 65-rated (Mansfield Town)

Malvind Benning 65-rated (Mansfield Town) CB: Robert Hall 65-rated (Oxford United)

Robert Hall 65-rated (Oxford United) CB: Harry Anderson 65-rated (Lincoln City)

Harry Anderson 65-rated (Lincoln City) RB: Cohen Bramall 66-rated (Lincoln City)

Cohen Bramall 66-rated (Lincoln City) LM: Josh Morris 67-rated (Fleetwood Town)

Josh Morris 67-rated (Fleetwood Town) CM: Anthony Grant 66-rated (Swindon Town)

Anthony Grant 66-rated (Swindon Town) CM: Tom Naylor 67-rated (Portsmouth)

Tom Naylor 67-rated (Portsmouth) RM: Sean Clare 66-rated (Burton Albion)

Sean Clare 66-rated (Burton Albion) CF: Andy Cook 65-rated (Mansfield Town)

Andy Cook 65-rated (Mansfield Town) ST: Tyler Walker 65-rated (Coventry City)

Wrighty on Highbury

GK: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CAM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) RM: Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe) ST: Andrej Kramarić 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

The Three Lions

GK: Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg)

Rafał Gikiewicz 84-rated (FC Augsburg) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Inter Miami) LM: Douglas Costa 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Douglas Costa 84-rated (Bayern Munich) RM: Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

League Legend

GK: Manuel Neuer 83-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 83-rated (Bayern Munich) LB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) RB: Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K)

Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K) LM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CDM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Sergio Agüero 89-rated (Manchester City)

Sergio Agüero 89-rated (Manchester City) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

