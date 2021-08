How to complete Prime Icon Moments Vieira SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Patrick Vieira to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Sunday, Aug. 15. This item is obtainable after you turn in 16 different segments.

This 92-rated version of Vieira is his ultimate card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and one of the best defenders in the game due to his height (6-foot-4), long legs, work rates, and exclusive animations. Although his stats don’t look as great as some higher-rated midfielders, such as 98-rated Marcos Acuña, the French legend has that magic Icon touch and many pros still use him on their team for competitions.

This Prime Icon Moments card of Vieira celebrates his performance against Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League match in the 2003-04 season. “Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ sealed the 2003-04 Premier League title with a 2-2 away draw at Tottenham Hotspur in April 2004,” his FIFA bio reads. “Patrick Vieira crucially opened the scoring against their North London rivals by sliding the ball home after a classic Arsenal counterattack, and then set up their second goal. Although Tottenham came back into the game and earned a share of the points, a draw was enough to confirm Arsenal as Premier League winners and keep their famous unbeaten run going.”

This SBC costs around 1.33 million FUT coins on PlayStation, 1.37 million FUT coins on Xbox, and 1.72 million FUT coins on PC if you build all the segments from scratch. You’ll have seven weeks to complete it, which is a lot of time to craft cards. Here are all the segments that you need to complete to obtain Prime Icon Moments Vieira. All of them will reward you with a tradeable pack.

Segment Conditions Reward Born legend 11 rare bronze players with a minimum of 50 team chemistry. Small silver players pack Rising star 11 rare silver players with a minimum of 50 team chemistry. Jumbo silver pack The Invincibles’ captain 84-rated squad with a minimum of 70 team chemistry and at least one Arsenal player in it. Jumbo gold pack Vecchia Signora 84-rated squad with a minimum of 70 team chemistry, at least one player from Piemonte Calcio in it, and at least one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. Premium electrum players pack Nerazzurri 85-rated squad with a minimum of 65 team chemistry and at least one Internazionale player in it. Small prime gold players pack The Citizens 85-rated squad with a minimum of 65 team chemistry, at least one player from Manchester City in it, and at least one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. Jumbo premium gold pack League legend 86-rated squad with a minimum of 60 team chemistry and at least one player from Premier League in it. Prime electrum players pack League finesse 86-rated squad with a minimum of 60 team chemistry, at least one player from the Serie A in it, and at least one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. Prime mixed players pack Les Bleus 87-rated squad with a minimum of 55 team chemistry and at least one French player in it. Small rare gold players pack 87-rated squad 87-rated squad with a minimum of 50 team chemistry plus one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card in it. Rare mixed players pack 88-rated squad 88-rated squad with a minimum of 45 team chemistry. Rare gold pack 88-rated squad 88-rated squad with a minimum of 40 team chemistry plus one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card in it. Rare electrum players pack 89-rated squad 89-rated squad with a minimum of 35 team chemistry. Mega pack 89-rated squad 89-rated squad with a minimum of 35 team chemistry plus one TOTS, TOTW, or FUT Champions card in it. Prime gold players pack 89-rated squad 89-rated squad with a minimum of 35 team chemistry and at least two TOTS, TOTW, or FUT Champions cards in it. Rare players pack 90-rated squad 90-rated squad with a minimum of 30 team chemistry. Jumbo Premium gold players

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Vieira SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Born legend

GK: Marcos Lavín 62-rated (FC Voluntari)

Marcos Lavín 62-rated (FC Voluntari) LB: Dani Martín 63-rated (Las Palmas)

Dani Martín 63-rated (Las Palmas) CB: Juan Berrocal 64-rated (Sevilla)

Juan Berrocal 64-rated (Sevilla) CB: Tachi 63-rated (Alavés)

Tachi 63-rated (Alavés) RB: Andrei Rațiu 63-rated (Villarreal)

Andrei Rațiu 63-rated (Villarreal) CDM: Alexandru Răuță 64-rated (FC Dinamo)

Alexandru Răuță 64-rated (FC Dinamo) LM: Héber Pena 64-rated (CE Sabadell)

Héber Pena 64-rated (CE Sabadell) RM: Andrei Șerban 60-rated (Chindia)

Andrei Șerban 60-rated (Chindia) CAM: Sergio Bermejo 62-rated (Real Zaragoza)

Sergio Bermejo 62-rated (Real Zaragoza) ST: Nico Melamed 62-rated (Espanyol)

Nico Melamed 62-rated (Espanyol) ST: Roberto López 64-rated (Real Sociedad)

Rising star

GK: Juan Carlos Corral 72-rated (Girona)

Juan Carlos Corral 72-rated (Girona) LB: Álex Centelles 74-rated (Almería)

Álex Centelles 74-rated (Almería) CB: Emiliano Velázquez 71-rated (Rayo Vallecano)

Emiliano Velázquez 71-rated (Rayo Vallecano) CB: Rodrigo Tarín 69-rated (Leganés)

Rodrigo Tarín 69-rated (Leganés) RB: Alexander González 71-rated (Málaga)

Alexander González 71-rated (Málaga) LM: Dani Pacheco 70-rated (UD Logroñés)

Dani Pacheco 70-rated (UD Logroñés) CM: Jordi Quintillà 74-rated (Basel)

Jordi Quintillà 74-rated (Basel) CM: Pedro Mosquera 74-rated (Huesca)

Pedro Mosquera 74-rated (Huesca) RM: Aday Benítez 73-rated (Girona)

Aday Benítez 73-rated (Girona) CF: Oihan Sancet 72-rated (Sevilla)

Oihan Sancet 72-rated (Sevilla) ST: Álex Fernández 74-rated (Cádiz CF)

The Invincibles’ captain

GK: Fraser Forster 76-rated (Southampton)

Fraser Forster 76-rated (Southampton) LB: Martín Montoya 77-rated (Real Bétis)

Martín Montoya 77-rated (Real Bétis) CB: Oier Maté 77-rated (Osasuna)

Oier Maté 77-rated (Osasuna) CB: Jan Bednarek 77-rated (Southampton)

Jan Bednarek 77-rated (Southampton) RB: Cédric Soares 76-rated (Arsenal)

Cédric Soares 76-rated (Arsenal) CM: William Carvalho 80-rated (Real Bétis)

William Carvalho 80-rated (Real Bétis) CM: Isaac Hayden 77-rated (Newcastle United)

Isaac Hayden 77-rated (Newcastle United) CAM: Yusuf Yazici 92-rated (Lille)

Yusuf Yazici 92-rated (Lille) LW: Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Bétis)

Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Bétis) RW: Matt Ritchie 77-rated (Newcastle United)

Matt Ritchie 77-rated (Newcastle United) ST: Burak Yilmaz 91-rated (Lille)

Vecchia Signora

GK: Jaume Sánchez 77-rated (Valencia)

Jaume Sánchez 77-rated (Valencia) LB: Mattia De Sciglio 78-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Mattia De Sciglio 78-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: David García 76-rated (Osasuna)

David García 76-rated (Osasuna) CB: Víctor Ruiz 77-rated (Real Bétis)

Víctor Ruiz 77-rated (Real Bétis) RB: Martín Montoya 77-rated (Real Bétis)

Martín Montoya 77-rated (Real Bétis) CM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al-Nassr)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Al-Nassr) CM: Sergi Darder 77-rated (Espanyol)

Sergi Darder 77-rated (Espanyol) CM: Oier Maté 77-rated (Osasuna)

Oier Maté 77-rated (Osasuna) LF: Yusuf Yazici 92-rated (Lille)

Yusuf Yazici 92-rated (Lille) RF: Alexandr Golovin 90-rated (AS Monaco)

Alexandr Golovin 90-rated (AS Monaco) ST: Burak Yilmaz 91-rated (Lille)

Nerazzurri

GK: Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale) LB: Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Bétis)

Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Bétis) CB: Duje Ćaleta-Car 78-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Duje Ćaleta-Car 78-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Damien Da Silva 77-rated (Lyon)

Damien Da Silva 77-rated (Lyon) RB: Frédéric Guilbert 76-rated (Strasbourg)

Frédéric Guilbert 76-rated (Strasbourg) CDM: Boubakary Soumaré 76-rated (Lille)

Boubakary Soumaré 76-rated (Lille) LM: Luiz Araújo 76-rated (Lille)

Luiz Araújo 76-rated (Lille) RM: Ludovic Blas 76-rated (Nantes)

Ludovic Blas 76-rated (Nantes) CAM: Yusuf Yazici 92-rated (Lille)

Yusuf Yazici 92-rated (Lille) ST: Burak Yilmaz 91-rated (Lille)

Burak Yilmaz 91-rated (Lille) ST: Islam Slimani 77-rated (Lyon)

The Citizens

GK: Zack Steffen 76-rated (Manchester City)

Zack Steffen 76-rated (Manchester City) LB: Layvin Kurzawa 77-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Layvin Kurzawa 77-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Joachim Andersen 76-rated (Lyon)

Joachim Andersen 76-rated (Lyon) CB: Damien Da Silva 77-rated (Lyon)

Damien Da Silva 77-rated (Lyon) RB: Rúben Aguillar 78-rated (AS Monaco)

Rúben Aguillar 78-rated (AS Monaco) CDM: Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Bétis)

Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Bétis) LM: Odsonne Edouard 88-rated (Celtic)

Odsonne Edouard 88-rated (Celtic) RM: Ludovic Blas 76-rated (Nantes)

Ludovic Blas 76-rated (Nantes) CAM: Eduardo Camavinga 76-rated (Rennes)

Eduardo Camavinga 76-rated (Rennes) CAM: Burak Yilmaz 91-rated (Lille)

Burak Yilmaz 91-rated (Lille) ST: Yusuf Yazici 92-rated (Lille)

League legend

GK: Alphonse Areola 89-rated (Fulham)

Alphonse Areola 89-rated (Fulham) LB: Jonathan Silva 75-rated (Leganés)

Jonathan Silva 75-rated (Leganés) CB: Mateo Musacchio 78-rated (Lazio)

Mateo Musacchio 78-rated (Lazio) CB: Odsonne Edouard 88-rated (Celtic)

Odsonne Edouard 88-rated (Celtic) RB: Thomas Foket 77-rated (Stade de Reims)

Thomas Foket 77-rated (Stade de Reims) CM: Fabián Rinaudo 75-rated (Rosario Central)

Fabián Rinaudo 75-rated (Rosario Central) CM: Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CM: Xavier Chavalerin 77-rated (Stade de Reims)

Xavier Chavalerin 77-rated (Stade de Reims) LW: Óscar Romero 91-rated (San Lorenzo)

Óscar Romero 91-rated (San Lorenzo) RW: Ludovic Blas 76-rated (Nantes)

Ludovic Blas 76-rated (Nantes) ST: Yusuf Yazici 92-rated (Lille)

League finesse

GK: Alessio Cragno 81-rated (Cagliari)

Alessio Cragno 81-rated (Cagliari) LB: Lucas Lima 75-rated 75-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir)

Lucas Lima 75-rated 75-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir) CB: Mattia Caldara 78-rated (Atalanta)

Mattia Caldara 78-rated (Atalanta) CB: Nikola Maksimović 77-rated (Napoli)

Nikola Maksimović 77-rated (Napoli) RB: Dušan Tadić 90-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 90-rated (Ajax) CDM: Petros 79-rated (Al-Nassr)

Petros 79-rated (Al-Nassr) CDM: Florian Tardieu 89-rated (Troyes)

Florian Tardieu 89-rated (Troyes) LM: Davidson Pereira 90-rated (Alanyaspor)

Davidson Pereira 90-rated (Alanyaspor) RM: Adrián Embarba 89-rated (Espanyol)

Adrián Embarba 89-rated (Espanyol) CAM: Moisés Magalhães 89-rated (Shandong Luneng)

Moisés Magalhães 89-rated (Shandong Luneng) ST: Leo Baptistão 78-rated (Wuhan Zall)

Les Bleus

GK: Jaume Sánchez 77-rated (Valencia)

Jaume Sánchez 77-rated (Valencia) LB: Layvin Kurzawa 77-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Layvin Kurzawa 77-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Víctor Ruiz 77-rated (Real Bétis)

Víctor Ruiz 77-rated (Real Bétis) CB: Cédric Bakambu 81-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Cédric Bakambu 81-rated (Beijing Guoan) RB: Rodrigo De Paul 93-rated (Udinese)

Rodrigo De Paul 93-rated (Udinese) CDM: Roque Mesa 78-rated (Real Valladolid)

Roque Mesa 78-rated (Real Valladolid) CDM: Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe)

Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe) CAM: Yusuf Yazici 76-rated (Lille)

Yusuf Yazici 76-rated (Lille) CAM: André Carrillo 88-rated (Al-Hilal)

André Carrillo 88-rated (Al-Hilal) ST: Burak Yilmaz 91-rated (Lille)

Burak Yilmaz 91-rated (Lille) ST: Gianluca Lapadula 93-rated (Benevento)

87-rated squad

GK: Paul Bernardoni 78-rated (Angers)

Paul Bernardoni 78-rated (Angers) LB: Gianluca Lapadula 93-rated (Benevento)

Gianluca Lapadula 93-rated (Benevento) CB: Cédric Bakambu 81-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Cédric Bakambu 81-rated (Beijing Guoan) CB: Damien Da Silva 77-rated (Lyon)

Damien Da Silva 77-rated (Lyon) RB: Frédéric Guilbert 76-rated (Strasbourg)

Frédéric Guilbert 76-rated (Strasbourg) CDM: Xavier Chavalerin 77-rated (Stade de Reims)

Xavier Chavalerin 77-rated (Stade de Reims) CM: Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Fatih Karagümrük)

Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Fatih Karagümrük) CM: Ludovic Blas 76-rated (Nantes)

Ludovic Blas 76-rated (Nantes) CAM: Yusuf Yazici 76-rated (Lille)

Yusuf Yazici 76-rated (Lille) ST: André Silva 91-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

André Silva 91-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) ST: Burak Yilmaz 91-rated (Lille)

88-rated squad

GK: Jonas Omlin 77-rated (Montpellier)

Jonas Omlin 77-rated (Montpellier) LB: Joakim Mæhle 94-rated (Atalanta)

Joakim Mæhle 94-rated (Atalanta) CB: Morgan Schneiderlin 76-rated (OGC Nice)

Morgan Schneiderlin 76-rated (OGC Nice) CB: Damien Da Silva 77-rated (Lyon)

Damien Da Silva 77-rated (Lyon) RB: Valentin Rosier 88-rated (Beşiktaş)

Valentin Rosier 88-rated (Beşiktaş) LM: Óscar Romero 91-rated (San Lorenzo)

Óscar Romero 91-rated (San Lorenzo) CM: Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Fatih Karagümrük)

Lucas Biglia 91-rated (Fatih Karagümrük) CM: Benjamin Bourigeaud 78-rated (Rennes)

Benjamin Bourigeaud 78-rated (Rennes) RM: Frédéric Guilbert 76-rated (Aston Villa)

Frédéric Guilbert 76-rated (Aston Villa) CAM: Cédric Bakambu 81-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Cédric Bakambu 81-rated (Beijing Guoan) ST: André Silva 91-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

88-rated squad

GK: Yann Sommer 94-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 94-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) LB: Ferland Mendy 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Ferland Mendy 83-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Florian Thauvin 82-rated (Tigres)

Florian Thauvin 82-rated (Tigres) CB: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CDM: Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Julian Brandt 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Teun Koopmeiners 91-rated (AZ)

Teun Koopmeiners 91-rated (AZ) CM: Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Emre Can 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LW: Dimitri Payet 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Dimitri Payet 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille) RW: Mislav Oršić 90-rated (Dinamo Zagreb)

Mislav Oršić 90-rated (Dinamo Zagreb) ST: Yusuf Yazici 92-rated (Lille)

89-rated squad

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 81-rated (Benfica) LB: Aleksandr Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandr Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale) CB: Eduardo Salvio 81-rated (Boca Juniors)

Eduardo Salvio 81-rated (Boca Juniors) RB: Benjamin Pavard 81-rated (Bayern Munich)

Benjamin Pavard 81-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Teun Koopmeiners 91-rated (AZ)

Teun Koopmeiners 91-rated (AZ) CM: Yusuf Yazici 92-rated (Lille)

Yusuf Yazici 92-rated (Lille) CM: Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG) LW: Davidson Pereira 90-rated (Alanyaspor)

Davidson Pereira 90-rated (Alanyaspor) RW: Willian da Silva 82-rated (Arsenal)

Willian da Silva 82-rated (Arsenal) ST: Ivan Toney 90-rated (Brentford)

89-rated squad

GK: Jaume Sánchez 77-rated (Valencia)

Jaume Sánchez 77-rated (Valencia) LB: Oscar Wendt 75-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Oscar Wendt 75-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Tony Jantschke 75-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Tony Jantschke 75-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Aridana Umpiérrez 77-rated (Osasuna)

Aridana Umpiérrez 77-rated (Osasuna) RB: Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Bétis)

Claudio Bravo 92-rated (Real Bétis) CDM: Denis Zakaria 91-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Denis Zakaria 91-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CDM: Vincent Aboubakar 90-rated (Beşiktaş)

Vincent Aboubakar 90-rated (Beşiktaş) CAM: Óscar Romero 91-rated (San Lorenzo)

Óscar Romero 91-rated (San Lorenzo) CAM: Alejandro Pozuelo 91-rated (Toronto FC)

Alejandro Pozuelo 91-rated (Toronto FC) ST: André Silva 91-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

André Silva 91-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) ST: Cédric Bakambu 81-rated (Beijing Guoan)

90-rated squad