How to complete Prime Icon Moments Thierry Henry SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This French legendary player will be available to get for more than two months.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Thierry Henry to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on June 20. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Henry card was originally released on March 5 but it only got an SBC this month along with 98-rated Diego Maradona.

The 94-rated Prime Icon Moments Henry has high general skills, such as 97-rated Pace, 95-rated Shooting, and 93-rated Pace. He also has a four-star weak foot and skill moves. If you apply the engine chemistry style, you’ll increase his Passing (+5), Dribbling (+3), and Pace (+2).

Thierry Henry is a French player who played in the 2000s. He’s considered one of the greatest strikers of all time and one of the best players in the history of the Premier League. He won the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year twice, the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year three times, and was named to the PFA Team of the Year six consecutive times.

This is a great card to collect if you use French players. If you get this card, it will offer perfect links with legendary players from France, like 97-rated Zidane, 94-rated Cantona, and 92-rated Vieira. This version of Henry can also make strong links with other Prime Icon Moments cards from other countries, such as 99-rated Pelé, 98-rated Diego Maradonna, which you can get by completing his SBC, and 97-rated Ronaldo,

This version of Henry costs around 1,040,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 1,002,000 on Xbox, and is a lot more expensive on PC (1,880,000 FUT coins). Since it’s a Prime Icon Moments card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, but this can still be considered a little expensive on the current market.

This Prime Icon Moments Henry SBC will be available until Sept. 20. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in eight squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Les Monégasques, Highbury’s Legend, Blaugrana, Les Bleus, League Legend, and League Finesse.

Here are the conditions to complete each squad to earn this Prime Icon Moments version of Thierry Henry:

Squad Conditions Born Legend Rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. Rising Star Rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum. Les Monégasques 81-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card, and at least one player from Monaco. Highbury’s Legend 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card, and at least one player from Arsenal. Blaugrana 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card, and at least one player from Spain. Les Bleus 87-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, and at least one player from France. League Legend 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League. League Finesse 89-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga.

That’s a lot to complete, but you’ll have more than two months to compile the eight squads and gather enough fodder cards to fill every player spot. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build a lot of squads.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Thierry Henry dos Santos SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Merveille Goblet 63-rated (Cercle Brugge)

Merveille Goblet 63-rated (Cercle Brugge) LB: Mory Konaté 61-rated (Sint-Truiden)

Mory Konaté 61-rated (Sint-Truiden) CB: Sascha Kotysch 64-rated (OH Leuven)

Sascha Kotysch 64-rated (OH Leuven) CB: Serge-Philippe Raux Yao 61-rated (Cercle Brugge)

Serge-Philippe Raux Yao 61-rated (Cercle Brugge) RB: Brent Gabriël 63-rated (Waasland-Beveren)

Brent Gabriël 63-rated (Waasland-Beveren) CDM: Ismaila Coulibaly 64-rated (Beerschot)

Ismaila Coulibaly 64-rated (Beerschot) LM: Samy Kehli 64-rated (OH Leuven)

Samy Kehli 64-rated (OH Leuven) RM: Maxim Deman 55-rated (KV Kortrijk)

Maxim Deman 55-rated (KV Kortrijk) CAM: Indy Boonen 64-rated (KV Oostende)

Indy Boonen 64-rated (KV Oostende) ST: Kévin Denkey 64-rated (Cercle Brugge)

Kévin Denkey 64-rated (Cercle Brugge) ST: Paul Omo Mukairu 63-rated (RSC Anderlecht)

Rising Star

GK: Michael Esser 74-rated (Hannover 96)

Michael Esser 74-rated (Hannover 96) LB: Jamilu Collins 72-rated (SC Paderborn 07)

Jamilu Collins 72-rated (SC Paderborn 07) CB: Toni Leistner 73-rated (Hamburger SV)

Toni Leistner 73-rated (Hamburger SV) CB: Sebastian Schonlau 71-rated (SC Paderborn 07)

Sebastian Schonlau 71-rated (SC Paderborn 07) RB: Oliver Sorg 71-rated (FC Nürnberg)

Oliver Sorg 71-rated (FC Nürnberg) LM: Gerrit Holtmann 69-rated (VfL Bochum)

Gerrit Holtmann 69-rated (VfL Bochum) CM: Genki Haraguchi 72-rated (Hannover 96)

Genki Haraguchi 72-rated (Hannover 96) CM: Johannes Geis 73-rated (FC Nürnberg)

Johannes Geis 73-rated (FC Nürnberg) RM: Chadrac Akolo 72-rated (SC Paderborn 07)

Chadrac Akolo 72-rated (SC Paderborn 07) CF: Mats Møller Dæhli 72-rated (FC Nürnberg)

Mats Møller Dæhli 72-rated (FC Nürnberg) ST: Kenan Karaman 73-rated (Düsseldorf)

Les Monégasques

GK: Mathew Ryan 80-rated (Arsenal)

Mathew Ryan 80-rated (Arsenal) LB: Luis Muriel 82-rated (Atalanta)

Luis Muriel 82-rated (Atalanta) CB: David Luiz 80-rated (Arsenal)

David Luiz 80-rated (Arsenal) CB: João Miranda 80-rated (Jiangsu Suning)

João Miranda 80-rated (Jiangsu Suning) RB: Rafinha de Souza 79-rated (Olympiacos)

Rafinha de Souza 79-rated (Olympiacos) CDM: Fred Santos 81-rated (Manchester United)

Fred Santos 81-rated (Manchester United) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) CM: Giuliano Victor de Paula 80-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Giuliano Victor de Paula 80-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir) CM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) RM: Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Kevin Volland 81-rated (Monaco)

Highbury’s Legend

GK: Norberto Neto 82-rated (Barcelona)

Norberto Neto 82-rated (Barcelona) LB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) CB: Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) CAM: Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) RM: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) ST: Alvaro Morata 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Blaugrana

GK: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) LB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Sevilla)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Sevilla) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CM: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) CM: Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante)

Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante) LW: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RW: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Alvaro Morata 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Les Bleus

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RB: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) CDM: Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Gouan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Gouan) CAM: Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 91-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) CAM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Josef Martínez 94-rated (Atlanta United)

League Legend

GK: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid) RB: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) LM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CM: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) CM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Álvaro Morata 93-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Álvaro Morata 93-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Josef Martínez 94-rated (Atlanta United)

League Finesse