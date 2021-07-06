How to complete Prime Icon Moments Matthäus SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Lothar Matthäus to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Sunday, July 4. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Matthäus card was originally released on Feb. 26 but it only got an SBC this month along with 93-rated Samuel Eto’o. Matthäus is a soccer manager but back in 1990, he led West Germany to the title at the FIFA World Cup and was named European Footballer of the Year. He was also the first man to be named FIFA World Player of the Year a year later.

Matthäus played for major clubs such as Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich. He’s regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, was a part of the FIFA 100 list of the greatest living soccer players chosen by Pelé, and was considered Maradona’s biggest rival in his book, Yo soy el Diego.

The 94-rated Prime Icon Moments Matthäus has high general skills, such as 93-rated Defending, 92-rated Passing, 91-rated Pace, and 90-rated Shooting. He also has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. If you apply the engine chemistry style, you’ll increase his Passing (+6), Dribbling (+5), and Pace (+4).

This is a great card to collect if you use Barcelona or German players. If you get this card, it will offer perfect links with legendary players from Spain, like 93-rated Puyol, 93-rated Raul, and 93-rated Butragueño. This version of Matthäus can also make strong links with other Prime Icon Moments cards from other countries, such as 99-rated Pelé, 98-rated Diego Maradonna, 97-rated Ronaldo, 97-rated Zinedine Zidane, and 95-rated Ferenc Puskás.

This version of Matthäus costs around 939,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 855,000 on Xbox, and is a lot more expensive on PC (1,380,000 FUT coins). Since it’s a Prime Icon Moments card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, but it’s fairly priced for his balanced skills.

This Prime Icon Moments Matthäus SBC will be available until Sept. 20. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in seven squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Die Fohlen, Bavarian Engine, The Puppet Master, National Idol, and 88-Rated Squad. That’s a lot to complete, but you’ll have more than two months to do everything. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads.

The first solution asks for rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. The second one needs to have rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum. The third squad needs to be 80-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and one player from Borussia Mönchengladbach. The fourth segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bayern Munich. The fifth one requires an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one German player. The sixth squad asks for an 87-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga. The seventh and last segment asks for an 88-rated squad with 35 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Lothar Matthäus SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

