How to complete Prime Icon Moments guaranteed SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a set of four squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will award those who complete them with a guaranteed Prime Icon Moments card.

This is one of those SBCs that will either gift you an amazing item or a card that will just serve as expensive fodder. The player you receive can be from any team or nationality, so your odds of getting a great card are very low, but it will still be a Prime Icon Moments.

If you are lucky, you can get one of the only 15 Prime Icon Moment cards that cost more than the SBC such as Pelé, Ruud Gullit, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, and Garrincha. Considering that the amount of Prime Icon Moment cards totals around 100, your chances to profit are very low. Although you can still get a great card that costs less than the whole SBC like Kenny Dalglish, Michael Essien, and Emilio Butragueño.

If you’re interested in betting your precious coins or your fodder, and you’re in luck, you may be rewarded with a Pelé, Ronaldo, or Ronaldinho. The Prime or Icon Moments Upgrade SBC is a non-repeatable one and will be available for five more days until Wednesday, July 1. The Icon you pack will be an untradeable item, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market to earn FUT coins. If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to turn in four different squads.

The first team must be just an 85-rated with 50 chemistry minimum. The second segment requires an 86-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum. The third solution is an 87-rated team with 40 chemistry minimum. And finally, the last squad must be an 88-rated one with a minimum of 35 chemistry.

At time of writing, the Prime or Icon Moments Upgrade SBC costs around 956,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 982,000 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (1,230,000 FUT coins) if you build all the segments from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

85-rated squad

GK: Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Kampl 81-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) CM: Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli)

Fabian Ruíz 82-rated (Napoli) CM: David de Gea 86-rated (Manchester United)

David de Gea 86-rated (Manchester United) CM: Marco Verratti 86-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marco Verratti 86-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LW: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RW: Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli)

Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli) ST: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 87-rated (Roma)

86-rated squad

GK: Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dubravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool)

Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool) CB: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) RB: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CAM: Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli)

Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli) CAM: Arthur Melo 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Arthur Melo 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

87-rated squad

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) LB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Kevin De Bruyne 91-rated (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne 91-rated (Manchester City) RB: Yusuf Yazici 92-rated (Lille)

Yusuf Yazici 92-rated (Lille) CDM: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) LM: Kingsley Coman 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Kingsley Coman 84-rated (Bayern Munich) RM: Edin Višća 83-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir)

Edin Višća 83-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir) CAM: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) ST: Robert Lewandowski 91-rated (Bayern Munich)

Robert Lewandowski 91-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

88-rated squad