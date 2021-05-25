How to complete Prime Icon Moments Gerrard SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This one has the least amount of squads to build.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Steven Gerrard to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on May 24. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The 92-rated Prime Icon Moments Gerrard has high skills, such as 94-rated Shooting, 91-rated Passing, 88-rated Dribbling, and 85-rated Physica, for a central midfielder. He also has a three-star weak foot and skill moves, which give him more of a balanced feel.

This is the strongest of the three Prime Icon Moments cards added and it offers strong links with other legendary Prime Icon Moments players, such as 99-rated Pelé, 98-rated Diego Maradonna, 97-rated Ronaldo, 97-rated Zinedine Zidane, and 95-rated Ferenc Puskás.

This Prime Icon Moments Yashin SBC will be available until July 4. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in five squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Top-notch, Anfield Engine, and The Three Lions. That’s a lot to complete, but you’ll have several weeks to do everything. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads.

The first solution asks for Rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. The second one needs to have Rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum. The third one needs to be an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. The fourth segment asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card, and at least one player from Liverpool. The fifth one requires an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card, and at least one player from England.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Steven Gerrard SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Thomas Gebauer 64-rated (LASK Linz)

Thomas Gebauer 64-rated (LASK Linz) LB: Fredrik Pallesen Knudsen 64-rated (Haugesund)

Fredrik Pallesen Knudsen 64-rated (Haugesund) CB: Nicolai Næss 64-rated (Sarpsborg 08)

Nicolai Næss 64-rated (Sarpsborg 08) CB: Scott Cuthbert 64-rated (Stevenage)

Scott Cuthbert 64-rated (Stevenage) RB: Luke Hendrie 64-rated (Grimsby Town)

Luke Hendrie 64-rated (Grimsby Town) CDM: Kyoung Rok Choi 64-rated (Karlsruher SC)

Kyoung Rok Choi 64-rated (Karlsruher SC) LM: Emil Ceide 64-rated (Rosenborg BK)

Emil Ceide 64-rated (Rosenborg BK) RM: Alex Gilliead 64-rated (Scunthorpe Utd)

Alex Gilliead 64-rated (Scunthorpe Utd) CAM: Emilio Sánchez 64-rated (América)

Emilio Sánchez 64-rated (América) ST: Hugo Silveira 64-rated (Querétaro)

Hugo Silveira 64-rated (Querétaro) ST: Miguel Angel Sansores 64-rated (Tijuana)

Rising Star

GK: Colin Doyle 65-rated (Kilmarnock)

Colin Doyle 65-rated (Kilmarnock) LB: Marco Rojas 70-rated (Melb. Victory)

Marco Rojas 70-rated (Melb. Victory) CB: Holger Badstuber 72-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Holger Badstuber 72-rated (VfB Stuttgart) CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos 73-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Konstantinos Mavropanos 73-rated (VfB Stuttgart) RB: Roman Zozulya 70-rated (Albacete BP)

Roman Zozulya 70-rated (Albacete BP) LM: Gonzalo Castro 73-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Gonzalo Castro 73-rated (VfB Stuttgart) CM: Waldemar Anton 72-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Waldemar Anton 72-rated (VfB Stuttgart) CM: Orel Mangala 72-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Orel Mangala 72-rated (VfB Stuttgart) RM: Alhaji Kamara 66-rated (Randers FC)

Alhaji Kamara 66-rated (Randers FC) CF: Philipp Klement 70-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Philipp Klement 70-rated (VfB Stuttgart) ST: Sasa Kalajdzic 67-rated (VfB Stuttgart)

Top-notch

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Marcelo 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marcelo 83-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) CB: Norberto Neto 82-rated (Barcelona)

Norberto Neto 82-rated (Barcelona) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) CM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) LF: Dimitri Payet 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Dimitri Payet 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille) RF: Florian Thauvin 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Florian Thauvin 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille) ST: Arkadiusz Milik 84-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Anfield Engine

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Sevilla)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) RB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético Madrid) CDM: Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Fernando 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando 83-rated (Sevilla) CAM: Thiago Alcântara 85-rated (Liverpool)

Thiago Alcântara 85-rated (Liverpool) LM: Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid) RM: Florian Thauvin 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Florian Thauvin 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille) ST: Arkadiusz Milik 84-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

The Three Lions