How to complete Prime Icon Moments Garrincha SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This one will take you a lot of time to complete, but you'll get a true legend.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Manuel “Garrincha” dos Santos to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on June 13. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Garrincha card was originally released on March 5 but it only got an SBC this month along with 94-rated Xavier “Xavi” Hernández. They’re players from very different times, but both had incredible performances in soccer history.

The 95-rated Prime Icon Moments Garrincha has high general skills, such as 98-rated Dribbling, 95-rated Passing, and 92-rated Pace. He also has a four-star weak foot and five-star skill moves. If you apply the hawk chemistry style, you’ll increase his Shooting (+5), Pace (+5), and Physical (+8).

Mané Garrincha is a Brazilian player who gained fame in the ’60s and is considered one of the greatest dribblers ever. In Brazil, older soccer fans believe him to be a better player than even Pelé. He also became the first player to win the Golden Ball (player of the tournament), Golden Boot (leading goalscorer), and the World Cup all in the same tournament.

This is a great card to collect if you use Brazilian players. If you get this card, it will offer perfect links with legendary players from Brazil, like 99-rated Pelé, 97-rated Ronaldo, and 95-rated Ronaldinho. This version of Xavi can also make strong links with other Prime Icon Moments cards from other countries, such as 98-rated Diego Maradonna, 97-rated Zinedine Zidane, and 95-rated Ferenc Puskás.

This version of Garrincha costs around 1,910,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 1,949,000 on Xbox, and is a lot more expensive on PC (2,850,000 FUT coins). Since it’s a Prime Icon Moments card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, but this can still be considered a little expensive on the current market.

This Prime Icon Moments Garrincha SBC will be available until Sept. 15. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in 14 squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Top-notch, Alegria do Povo, 85-rated Squad, two 86-rated Squads, two 87-Rated Squads, two 88-Rated Squads, two 89-rated Squads, and 84-rated Squad.

Here are the conditions to complete each squad to earn this Prime Icon Moments version of Mané Garrincha:

Squad Conditions Born Legend Rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. Rising Star Rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum. Top-notch 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. Alegria do Povo 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one at least one player from Brazil. 85-rated Squad 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. 86-rated Squad 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum. 86-rated Squad 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. 87-Rated Squad 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum. 87-Rated Squad 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. 88-Rated Squad 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum. 88-rated Squad 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. 89-rated Squad 89-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum. 89-rated Squad 89-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. 84-rated Squad 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions card

That’s a lot to complete, but you’ll have more than two months to do the 14 squads and gather enough fodder cards to fill every player spot. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build a lot of squads.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Mané Garrincha dos Santos SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Gianfranco Gazzaniga 64-rated (SD Ponferradina)

Gianfranco Gazzaniga 64-rated (SD Ponferradina) LB: Daniel Martín Gil 63-rated (UD Las Palmas)

Daniel Martín Gil 63-rated (UD Las Palmas) CB: Juan Berrocal 64-rated (CD Mirandés)

Juan Berrocal 64-rated (CD Mirandés) CB: José Manuel Hernando 64-rated (SD Ponferradina)

José Manuel Hernando 64-rated (SD Ponferradina) RB: Jorge Martínez 64-rated (Real Oviedo)

Jorge Martínez 64-rated (Real Oviedo) CDM: Chuca 64-rated (Wisła Kraków)

Chuca 64-rated (Wisła Kraków) LM: Jorge Fernández 64-rated (CD Castellón)

Jorge Fernández 64-rated (CD Castellón) RM: Aarón Rey 63-rated (CE Sabadell)

Aarón Rey 63-rated (CE Sabadell) CAM: Pedro Luis Capó 63-rated (CE Sabadell)

Pedro Luis Capó 63-rated (CE Sabadell) ST: Jordi Escobar 64-rated (UD Almería)

Jordi Escobar 64-rated (UD Almería) ST: Steven Prieto 64-rated (Real Oviedo)

Rising Star

GK: Cristian Lucchetti 71-rated (Atlético Tucumán)

Cristian Lucchetti 71-rated (Atlético Tucumán) LB: Aristidis Soiledis 69-rated (FCSB)

Aristidis Soiledis 69-rated (FCSB) CB: Happy Jele 67-rated (Orlando Pirates)

Happy Jele 67-rated (Orlando Pirates) CB: Pol García 69-rated (FC Juárez)

Pol García 69-rated (FC Juárez) RB: Mateu Jaume Morey 66-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Mateu Jaume Morey 66-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LM: Jonny Hayes 69-rated (Aberdeen)

Jonny Hayes 69-rated (Aberdeen) CM: Panagiotis Tachtsidis 70-rated (Lesse)

Panagiotis Tachtsidis 70-rated (Lesse) CM: Carlos Pita 70-rated (CD Lugo)

Carlos Pita 70-rated (CD Lugo) RM: Carlos Carmona 70-rated (Real Sporting)

Carlos Carmona 70-rated (Real Sporting) CF: Meschack Elia 65-rated (BSC Young Boys)

Meschack Elia 65-rated (BSC Young Boys) ST: Jonathan Leko 67-rated (Birmingham City)

Top-notch

GK: Agustín Marchesín 82-rated (Porto)

Agustín Marchesín 82-rated (Porto) LB: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal)

Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal) RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) CM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CM: Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Gouan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Gouan) LF: Arkadiusz Milik 84-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Arkadiusz Milik 84-rated (Olympique de Marseille) RF: Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Alegria do Povo

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham)

Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham) RB: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CAM: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton) ST: Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Raul Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

85-rated Squad

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintratch Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintratch Frankfurt) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) LM: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Toni Kroos 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Lars Stindl 85-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Lars Stindl 85-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RM: Leroy Sané 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sané 85-rated (Bayern Munich) LW: Yannick Carrasco 82-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Yannick Carrasco 82-rated (Atlético Madrid) RW: Charles Áranguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Áranguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

86-rated Squad

GK: David de Gea 86-rated (Manchester United)

David de Gea 86-rated (Manchester United) LB: Martin Dúbravka 86-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Dúbravka 86-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City)

Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City) CB: Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea)

Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea) RB: Éderson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)

Éderson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CDM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) CAM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LM: Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham)

Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham) RM: Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City) ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

86-Rated Squad

GK: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) LB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Miguel Borja 89-rated (Junior)

Miguel Borja 89-rated (Junior) CB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) RB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Gouan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Gouan) CM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) RM: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CAM: Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Ludovic Ajorque 87-rated (Strasburg)

87-Rated Squad

GK: Manuel Neuer 89-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 89-rated (Bayern Munich) LB: Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United)

Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Fernandinho 84-rated (Manchester City)

Fernandinho 84-rated (Manchester City) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale) RB: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City)

Rodri 85-rated (Manchester City) CM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CAM: Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal) LW: Raheem Sterling 88-rated (Manchester City)

Raheem Sterling 88-rated (Manchester City) RW: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) ST: Kevin De Bruyne 91-rated (Manchester City)

87-Rated Squad

GK: Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale) LB: Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) RB: Salvatore Sirigu 86-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 86-rated (Torino) CM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CM: Arthur Oliveria Melo 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Arthur Oliveria Melo 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) LW: Gaëtan Laborde 84-rated (Montpellier)

Gaëtan Laborde 84-rated (Montpellier) RW: José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina)

José Callejón 84-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

88-Rated Squad

GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) LB: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CB: José Fonte 93-rated (Lille)

José Fonte 93-rated (Lille) CB: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) RB: Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal)

Gerónimo Rulli 82-rated (Villarreal) CDM: Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Toni Kroos 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona) LW: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) RW: Edin Višća 83-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir)

Edin Višća 83-rated (Istanbul Başakşehir) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

88-Rated Squad

GK: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RB: Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow) CDM: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) LM: Toni Kroos 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) RM: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) ST: Benzema 89-rated (Real Madrid)

89-Rated Squad

GK: Kasper Schmeichel 87-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 87-rated (Leicester City) LB: Mohamed Salah 90-rated (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah 90-rated (Liverpool) CB: Virgil van Dijk 90-rated (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk 90-rated (Liverpool) CB: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) RB: Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Memphis Depay 85-rated (Lyon)

Memphis Depay 85-rated (Lyon) CDM: Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis)

Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis) LM: Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool)

Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool) RM: Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Roberto Firmino 87-rated (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino 87-rated (Liverpool) ST: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

89-Rated Squad

GK: Jan Oblak 96-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 96-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LB: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) CB: Luis Suárez 87-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Luis Suárez 87-rated (Atlético Madrid) CB: Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 92-rated (Internazionale) RB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CDM: Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) LM: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Benzema 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Benzema 89-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

84-Rated Squad