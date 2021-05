How to complete Prime Icon Moments Desailly SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You haver over a month to complete all of the nine squads and get this card.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Marcel Desailly to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on May 10. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Desailly card was originally released on March 5 but it only got an SBC this month along with a 94-rated Eric Cantona and 93-rated Raúl Gonzalez.

The 93-rated Prime Icon Moments Desailly has high skills, including a 93-rated Defending, 92-rated Physical, and 85-rated Pace, for a center back. He also has two-star skill moves and three-star weak foot.

You can apply the shadow chemistry style to boost his Pace (+10) and Dribbling (+6) even further and maximize almost all of the stats of his Defending skill tree.

This version of Desailly costs around 1,185,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 1,050,000 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC at 1,400,000 FUT coins. Since it’s a Prime Icon Moments card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, though.

This Prime Icon Moments Desailly SBC will be available until June 27. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in a whopping nine squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Top-notch, Rossoneri, The Rock, National Idol, League Finesse, League Legend and 88-Rated Squad.

That’s a lot of squads to complete, but you’ll have more than a month to do everything. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads. The most expensive squad will cost you around 250,000 FUT coins to build and requires an 88-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Marcel Desailly SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Jonas Brendieck 56-rated (MSV Duisburg)

Jonas Brendieck 56-rated (MSV Duisburg) LB: Janek Sternberg 62-rated (Hallescher)

Janek Sternberg 62-rated (Hallescher) CB: Michael Zant 59-rated (Türkgücü)

Michael Zant 59-rated (Türkgücü) CB: Yannick Osée 61-rated (SV Meppen)

Yannick Osée 61-rated (SV Meppen) RB: Patrick Choroba 63-rated (SC Verl)

Patrick Choroba 63-rated (SC Verl) CDM: Björn Rother 66-rated (Hansa Rostock)

Björn Rother 66-rated (Hansa Rostock) LM: Maurice Litka 64-rated (Hansa Rostock)

Maurice Litka 64-rated (Hansa Rostock) RM: Aaron Herzog 61-rated (Hansa Rostock)

Aaron Herzog 61-rated (Hansa Rostock) CAM: Nicolás Sessa 63-rated (Kaiserslautern)

Nicolás Sessa 63-rated (Kaiserslautern) ST: Ronny König 63-rated (FSV Zwickau)

Ronny König 63-rated (FSV Zwickau) ST: Lucas Röser 64-rated (Türkgücü)

Rising Star

GK: Alberto Brignoli 73-rated (Empoli)

Alberto Brignoli 73-rated (Empoli) LB: David Limberský 74-rated (Viktoria Plzeň)

David Limberský 74-rated (Viktoria Plzeň) CB: Andrea Cistana 72-rated (Brescia)

Andrea Cistana 72-rated (Brescia) CB: Simone Iacoponi 71-rated (Parma)

Simone Iacoponi 71-rated (Parma) RB: Riccardo Fiamozzi 70-rated (Empoli)

Riccardo Fiamozzi 70-rated (Empoli) LM: Marco D’Alessandro 69-rated (Lincoln City)

Marco D’Alessandro 69-rated (Lincoln City) CM: Jaka Bijol 70-rated (Hannover 96)

Jaka Bijol 70-rated (Hannover 96) CM: Simone Missiroli 73-rated (SPAL)

Simone Missiroli 73-rated (SPAL) RM: Amato Ciciretti 73-rated (Chievo Verona)

Amato Ciciretti 73-rated (Chievo Verona) CF: Miha Zajc 73-rated (Genoa)

Miha Zajc 73-rated (Genoa) ST: Roberto Inglese 74-rated (Parma)

Top-notch

GK: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 82-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CM: Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Axel Witsel 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) LF: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) RF: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) ST: Theo Bongonda 83-rated (Genk)

Rossoneri

GK: Yassine Bounou 84-rated (Sevilla)

Yassine Bounou 84-rated (Sevilla) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Samuel Umtiti 83-rated (Barcelona)

Samuel Umtiti 83-rated (Barcelona) LM: Romelu Lukaku 85-rated (Internazionale)

Romelu Lukaku 85-rated (Internazionale) CM: Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla) CM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RM: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CAM: Oscar 85-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 85-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

The Rock

GK: Martin Dúbravka 86-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Dúbravka 86-rated (Real Madrid) LB: Dimitri Payet 84-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Dimitri Payet 84-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Fabinho 88-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 88-rated (Liverpool) CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) RB: Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea) CDM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) CDM: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) CAM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers LM: Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham)

Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham) RM: Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City) ST: Richarlison de Andrade 81-rated (Everton)

National Idol

GK: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CDM: Saúl Ñíguez 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Saúl Ñíguez 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco 84-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) RM: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton) ST: Gerard Moreno 90-rated (Villarreal)

League Finesse

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)

Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale) RB: Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal)

Daniel Parejo 85-rated (Villarreal) CM: Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool) CM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona) LW: Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool)

Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool) RW: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

League Legend

GK: Jan Oblak 93-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 93-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LB: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United) CB: Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid) RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) CDM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) LM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

88-Rated Squad