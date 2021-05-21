How to complete Prime Icon Moments Carlos Alberto Torres SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Carlos Alberto Torres, also known as Capita, to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on May 16. This item will be available in the SBC section until July 4.

Torres was a former Brazilian professional soccer player who started his career on Fluminense in 1963 before moving to Santos, the home of Pelé, in 1965, where he won the regional league four times and the national championship twice. He then moved on to Botafogo in 1971 but went back to Santos and stayed three years before playing on Fluminense again and later on Flamengo.



The full-back moved to the U.S. in 1977 to join the New York Cosmos and play alongside Pelé. He played in the U.S. for five years, with a short stint with a club called the California Surf, before retiring with the New York Cosmos in 1982. The Brazilian also had a vast career as a coach of some important Brazilian clubs, such as Flamengo, Corinthians, Atlético Mineiro, Botafogo, and Fluminense, with some sporadic work in Mexico, the U.S., Colombia, Azerbaijan, and Oman.

He earned the nickname of Capita, which means captain, because he led the Brazilian national team to a win at the 1970 FIFA World Cup in Mexico. This was Brazil’s third World Cup title and the most famous one since that team was one of the most offensive soccer squads to this day. Torres passed away in 2016 when he was 72 years old. To this day, he remains the best right-back Brazil has ever had.

He was introduced to EA Sports’ Icon cards for the first time in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team and instantly became one of the most valuable defensive players in the game mode because of his high Pace, great Defending, and Physical stats.

The Prime Icon Moments card represents the ultimate version of a legendary player to celebrate a title, an important stint with a club, or a big play. In Capita’s case, this card represents a moment of brilliance he produced against Portuguesa in the 1968 Campeonato Paulista grand final. He picked up the ball on the right-hand side, skipped past the defender, and drove to the end line. Then, from inside the box, he scored a beautiful goal from a tight angle.

EA has boosted all of Prime Icon Moments Capita’s stats when compared with his 93-rated Prime version, including Shooting (+9), Pace (+3), Passing (+2), Dribbling (+2), Defending (+1), and Physical (+1). He also has three-star skill moves, which is enough for a defensive player, and a four-star weak foot, which can help you score some goals from distance.

You can apply the anchor chemistry style to boost his Pace (+5), Defending (+5), and Physical (+6) even further and maximize stats such as Acceleration, Standing Tackle, Sliding Tackle, and Strength. He has the average body type, which means he’ll move quite fast on the virtual pitch. Although he’s originally a right-back, you can use him as a center back if you want to follow the current Ultimate Team meta, which is to have the fastest players possible on your backline.

This version of Capita costs around 1.85 million FUT coins on PlayStation, 1.78 million FUT coins on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (2.34 million FUT coins). It’s not a cheap card, but it can’t really be since it’s one of the best Prime Icon Moments cards in the game. You can use Torres to provide a strong link to a bunch of quality cards from Brazil, such as any version of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, the Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Éderson de Moraes from Manchester City, the TOTS version of Casemiro from Real Madrid and the Flashback version of Marcelo from Real Madrid.

If you want to complete the Prime Icon Moments Capita SBC, you’ll have to turn in nine squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Top-notch, O Capitão do Tri, 86-rated squad, two 87-rated squads, 88-rated squad, and an 89-rated squad.



The Born Legend segment requires 11 bronze players with a minimum 50 chemistry, the Rising Star asks for 11 silver players with 50 chemistry minimum. The top-notch squad, which is the first that requires gold players, demands a 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform, TOTS, or FUT Champions card. The O Capitão do Tri segment requires an 85-rated squad with a minimum 70 chemistry, at least one Brazilian player, and one Inform, or TOTS, or FUT Champion card.

The remaining squads are the most expensive ones. The 86-rated squad must have 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform, or TOTS, or FUT Champions chard. The first 87-rated squad requires 60 chemistry, an Inform, or TOTS, or FUT Champions Player and the second 87-rated squad is a touch less expensive since it only asks for a minimum of 55 chemistry.

The 88-rated squad segment requires an 88-rated team with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform, TOTS, or FUT Champions player. It costs around 370,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 355,000 FUT coins on Xbox, and 451,000 FUT coins on PC. Finally, the last squad must be an 89-rated one with a minimum of 45 chemistry plus an Inform, TOTS, or FUT Champions player in it. This one costs around 425,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 440,000 FUT coins on Xbox, and 501,000 FUT coins on PC.

If you want to save some coins, we’d advise you to work on this SBC at a slow pace. This way, you can craft cards from packs such as the ones you earn from playing Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and the Weekend League. If you’re in a hurry for a great defender or simply want to play with Capita, you can just buy every single card on the FUT market, but it will deplete your Ultimate Team coin balance.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Carlos Alberto Torres SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

