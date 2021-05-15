How to complete Prime Icon Moments Cantona SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Now you can get a legend player who left an incredible mark on soccer history.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Eric Cantona to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on May 10. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Cantona, also known as King Eric, is a former French professional soccer player that started his career in Auxerre in 1983 before moving to one of France’s biggest clubs, Olympique de Marseille. From there, he joined Nîmes Olympique in 1991 and Leeds United in 1992 before finally landing in Manchester United in 1992, where he would play the best soccer of his entire career.

He won four Premier League titles in five years and two League and FA Cup Doubles for Manchester United in the 90s and is considered one of the best players of his generation, even though he wasn’t part of the French national team that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

The French player is often remembered for assaulting a xenophobic spectator in 1995 during a match against Crystal Palace, an episode that marked him for the rest of his career. Cantona, however, was also one of the first men to be inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

The Prime Icon Moments Cantona card was originally released on Feb. 26 but it only got an SBC this month along with 93-rated Raúl Gonzalez and 92-rated Marcel Desailly.

He was introduced to EA Sports’ Icon cards for the first time in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and became one of the most valuable special items of the popular game mode.

The Prime Icon Moments card represents the ultimate version of a legendary player. In Cantona’s case, this is a magnificent goal against Sunderland in 1996, when he was playing for Manchester United.

He ran with the ball from the midfield and played a one-two with Brian McClair before chipping Sunderland’s goalkeeper with a first-touch from 18 yards. Cantona then opened his arms and received the ovation from all of the Manchester United fans that were in the stadium that day.

The 94-rated Prime Icon Moments Cantona has high skills, such as 95-rated Dribbling, 95-rated Shooting, and 94-rated Physical, for a center forward. He also has five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot.

You can apply the engine-chemistry style to boost his Pace (+5), Passing (+5), and Dribbling (+2) even further and maximize his Vision, Crossing, Curve, and Dribbling. Cantona is tall and strong on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, but he won’t feel clunky like other big players (including Didier Drogba and David Trezéguet) because his Dribbling stats are almost perfect with the engine chemistry style.

This version of Cantona costs around 3,000,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 2,599,00 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC at 3,299,000 FUT coins. Since it’s a Prime Icon Moments card, it’s normal to expect such high prices. You can use Cantona to provide a strong link to several quality French players such as Team of the Season (TOTS) Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, any version of Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain, and TOTS Kingsley Koman from Bayern Munich.

This Prime Icon Moments Cantona SBC will be available until June 27. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in a whopping 13 squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Top-notch, King Eric, National Idol, League Finesse, League Legend, 87-Rated Squad, three 88-Rated Squads, and two 89-Rated Squads.

It’s a lot of squads to complete, but you’ll have more than a month to do everything. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads. Among the most expensive squads, players will have to pay out more than 300,000 for four segments, which ask for at least 88-rated squads with 40 chemistry minimum.

The most expensive squad will cost you around 411,700 FUT coins to build and requires an 89-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum, while the cheapest will cost just 4,000 FUT coins to build a squad with only Rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Éric Cantona SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

