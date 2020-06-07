How to complete Premium Flashback Modrić SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new squad-building challenge (SBC) card to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

EA once again used the concept of a Normal and Premium Flashback card, this time with Luka Modrić from Real Madrid. The Normal Flashback Modrić (a 93-rated card) is available for the next four days, while the Premium Flashback Modrić (96-rated) will be around for the rest of the game.

The Premium Flashback Modrić is a much better card than the Normal one, which isn’t worth completing at this stage in the game since you can buy better tradeable cards from the FUT market.

Premium Flashback Modrić, on the other hand, is a high-tier midfielder. He has 98 Dribbling, 97 Passing, 88 Defending, and 89 Pace. Although his Physical stats aren’t superb, he has 99 Stamina, which is perfect for a box-to-box center defensive midfielder. If you complete Premium Flashback Modrić SBC, you’ll want to apply an anchor or shadow chemistry style to boost his Pace.

You’ll need to turn in four different squads to complete the SBC. One is an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Real Madrid. The second solution requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one player from the LaLiga, and a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) or Team of the Week (TOTW) card.

This SBC is coming at an incredible price as these segments will cost you around 200,000 FUT coins on any platform to complete it. You can link Premium Flashback Modrić with other high-tier cards such as TOTSSF Raphaël Varane 97-rated, TOTSSF Toni Kroos 96-rated, and TOTSSF Karim Benzema 97-rated, all from Real Madrid.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Premium Flashback Modrić SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Los Blancos

GK: Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 90-rated (Barcelona) LB: Thiago 87-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thiago 87-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Nacho Fernández 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Nacho Fernández 82-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Djené Dakonam 83-rated (Getafe)

Djené Dakonam 83-rated (Getafe) RB: Paco Alcácer 83-rated (Villarreal)

Paco Alcácer 83-rated (Villarreal) CM: Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: William Carvalho 83-rated (Real Bétis)

William Carvalho 83-rated (Real Bétis) CAM: Sergio Canales 84-rated (Real Bétis)

Sergio Canales 84-rated (Real Bétis) LW: Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad) RW: Roman Bürki 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Rodrigo Moreno 83-rated (Valencia)

La Liga