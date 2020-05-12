How to complete Premium Flashback Militão SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added two versions of Flashback Éder Militão from Real Madrid to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu today.

EA once again used the concept of Normal and Premium Flashback card, similar to what was done with Marcos Alonso from Chelsea earlier this month. The Normal Flashback Militão SBC is an 87-rated card available for the next six days.

His Premium version, however, is a 90-rated available for the rest of the game cycle, meaning that you can craft cards to complete it on your own time. It’s a much better card than the Normal one, which isn’t worth completing at this stage of the game since you can buy better tradeable center backs in the FUT market.

Premium Flashback Militão has everything you want for a high-end center back. He has 90 Pace, 91 Defending, and 85 Physical, as well as good Dribbling and Passing stats. With the anchor chemistry style, you’ll almost maximize his Pace, Physical, and Defending.

There are plenty of reasons to complete this SBC if you play with a LaLiga squad or use a lot of Brazilian players. You can strong link Premium Flashback Militão with the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) cards from Real Madrid, such as 93-rated Thibaut Courtois, 97-rated Raphaël Varane, and 96-rated Toni Kroos.

If you want to complete Premium Flashback Militão SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads. The first is an 86-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Brazilian player. The second is another 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, but with at least one Inform and one Real Madrid player. The last solution requires an 88-rated squad with a minimum 55 chemistry.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Premium Flashback Militão SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. It’ll cost around 500,000 FUT coins on any platform.

Seleção

GK: Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon) LB: Alex Telles 84-rated (Porto)

Alex Telles 84-rated (Porto) CB: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)

Pepe 84-rated (Porto) CB: João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RB: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CDM: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) CDM: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) LM: Carlos Eduardo 87-rated (Al-Hilal)

Carlos Eduardo 87-rated (Al-Hilal) RM: Nordin Amrabat 88-rated (Al-Nassr)

Nordin Amrabat 88-rated (Al-Nassr) CAM: Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Ajax)

Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Ajax) ST: Bafétimbi Gomis 89-rated (Al-Hilal)

Los Blancos

GK: Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon) LB: Ederson 88-rated (Manchester City)

Ederson 88-rated (Manchester City) CB: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) CB: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)

Pepe 84-rated (Porto) RB: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CDM: Javi Martínez 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Javi Martínez 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Leon Goretzka 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leon Goretzka 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Thomas Müller 86-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 86-rated (Bayern Munich) LW: Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid) RW: Jadon Sancho 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Jadon Sancho 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: Robert Lewandowski 91-rated (Bayern Munich)

88-rated squad