How to complete Premium Flashback Mertens SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new squad-building challenge (SBC) card to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

The company once again used the concept of a Normal and Premium Flashback card, this time with Dries Mertens from Napoli. The Normal Flashback Mertens (a 91-rated card) is available for the next four days, while the Premium Flashback Mertens (95-rated) will be around for the rest of the game.

The Premium Flashback Mertens is a much better card than the Normal one, which isn’t worth completing at this stage in the game since you can buy better tradeable attackers from the FUT market.

Premium Flashback Mertens is a high-tier card. He has 96 Pace, 95 Shooting, 98 Dribbling, and 93 Passing. Although his Physical stats aren’t great, he has 90 Stamina, which is a must in the current state of the game.

You’ll need to turn in four different squads to complete the SBC. One is an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one Napoli player. The second requires an 85-rated team with 75 chemistry minimum, this time with at least one Belgian player and one Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) or Team of the Week (TOTW) card.

The third solution requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from the Serie A. The final squad must be an 88-rated one with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTSSF or TOTW card. Premium Flashback Mertens SBC will cost around 470,000 FUT coins on any platform if you build it for scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Premium Flashback Mertens SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Napoli

GK: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) LB: Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang)

Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang) CB: Niklas Süle 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Niklas Süle 85-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Jérôme Boateng 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 84-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Dries Mertens 87-rated (Napoli)

Dries Mertens 87-rated (Napoli) CM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CM: Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio) CM: Allan 85-rated (Napoli)

Allan 85-rated (Napoli) LW: Douglas Costa 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Douglas Costa 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RW: José Callejón 84-rated (Napoli)

José Callejón 84-rated (Napoli) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 85-rated (Milan)

The Red Devils

GK: Fernando Muslera 89-rated (Galatasaray)

Fernando Muslera 89-rated (Galatasaray) LB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) CB: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Ryan Donk 87-rated (Galatasaray)

Ryan Donk 87-rated (Galatasaray) RB: Federico Bernardeschi 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Federico Bernardeschi 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Daley Blind 83-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 83-rated (Ajax) CDM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Adrien Rabiot 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Adrien Rabiot 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Cagliari) ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)

Serie A

GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)

Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto) LB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) CB: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) CB: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)

Pepe 84-rated (Porto) RB: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CDM: Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan)

Lucas Biglia 82-rated (Milan) LM: Luciano Aued 91-rated (Universidad Católica)

Luciano Aued 91-rated (Universidad Católica) CM: Alejandro Gómez 85-rated (Atalanta)

Alejandro Gómez 85-rated (Atalanta) CM: Giacomo Bonaventura 82-rated (Milan)

Giacomo Bonaventura 82-rated (Milan) RM: Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Sami Khedira 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Josip Iličić 91-rated (Atalanta)

88-rated squad