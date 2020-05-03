How to complete Premium Flashback Marcos Alonso SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

A superb card that can be completed until the end of the FIFA 20 cycle.

EA Sports has added a new Flashback card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

There are two Flashback versions of Marcos Alonso from Chelsea in the squad-building challenges menu that you can complete and both of them were introduced to celebrate Alonso’s inclusion in FIFA 18 Team of the Season (TOTS), two years ago.

Although it may be tempting to complete the base Flashback Marcos Alonso, the card is only a weak 88-rated, that doesn’t quite make into Ultimate Team’s power curve at the moment. His premium Flashback, however, is an 90-rated with better stats and are there for the rest of the game, meaning that you can craft cards to complete it.

A throwback to an all-timer ‼️ 🕰



Flashback SBC Marcos Alonso 🇪🇸



For the first time with two different versions to give players even more options over which Squad Building Challenges to decide to pursue 👥 pic.twitter.com/v8BvvARc4B — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 3, 2020

The Premium Flashback Alonso was boosted in all of the areas that matter for a full-back when compared to his base gold 81-rated version: Pace (+22), Dribbling (+16), Defending (+11), and Physical (+11). If you complete the SBC, try to put the anchor chemistry style on the card, as it’ll almost maximize his pace, physical, and defensive stats.

It may be the perfect card if you already rock a Premier League squad in your Ultimate Team, or if you want to transition into it in the middle of the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo. You can link Premium Flashback Alonso with other good defensive options such as any version of N’Golo Kanté from Chelsea and any version of Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool.

To complete Premium Flashback Alonso, you’ll need to turn in two squads, one being an 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform and one Spanish player. The other solution requires an 87-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, and one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Premium Flashback Alonso right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. The SBC is costing around 250,000 FUT coins in any of the platforms.

La Furia Roja

GK: Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon) LB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) CB: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) CB: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)

Pepe 84-rated (Porto) RB: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CM: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax) CM: João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CAM: Memphis Depay 84-rated (Lyon)

Memphis Depay 84-rated (Lyon) LW: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Ajax)

Quincy Promes 82-rated (Ajax) RW: Pedro 82-rated (Chelsea)

Pedro 82-rated (Chelsea) ST: Donyell Malen 81-rated (Ajax)

Premier League