How to complete Premium End of an Era David Silva SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

This is a great card that almost everyone can afford at this stage of the game.

EA Sports added two versions of End of an Era David Silva from Manchester City to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu today.

EA once again used the concept of a Normal and Premium SBC card. The Normal End of an Era David Silva SBC is a 94-rated card available for the next three days.

His Premium version, however, is a 97-rated card that’s available for one week, giving you more time to craft some cards to complete the SBC. It’s a better card than the Normal one, which may not be worth completing at this stage in the game since you can buy better tradeable players from the FUT market.

A loyal steward during a historic run. End of an Era SBC and [Premium] SBC David Silva are available now in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/mGgtGXUasR — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 12, 2020

Premium End of an Era David Silva has everything you want for a high-end central attacking midfielder. He has 91 Pace, 98 Passing, 99 Dribbling, and 93 Shooting. With the hawk chemistry style, you’ll almost maximize his Pace and Shooting and will improve his Physical stat from 73 to 77.

There are plenty of reasons to complete this SBC if you play with a Premier League squad or use a lot of Spanish players. You can strong link Premium End of an Era David Silva with Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) cards such as Kevin De Bruyne 99-rated, Sergio Agüero 96-rated, and Riyad Mahrez 95-rated, which are all from Manchester City.

If you want to complete the Premium End of an Era David Silva SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads. The first is an 83-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one Manchester City player. The second squad must be an 85-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum, but with at least one TOTSSF or Team of the Week (TOTW) card and one Spanish player. The last solution requires an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one TOTSSF or TOTW player, and one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Premium End of an Era David Silva SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. It’ll cost around 300,000 FUT coins on any platform to build it from scratch.

The Citizens

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) LB: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa)

Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa) CB: Daniele Rugani 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Daniele Rugani 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Armando Izzo 82-rated (Torino)

Armando Izzo 82-rated (Torino) RB: Alessandro Florenzi 81-rated (Valencia)

Alessandro Florenzi 81-rated (Valencia) CDM: Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio)

Lucas Leiva 84-rated (Lazio) CDM: Marco Parolo 81-rated (Lazio)

Marco Parolo 81-rated (Lazio) CAM: Anderson Talisca 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CAM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang)

Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang) ST: Gabriel Jesus 82-rated (Manchester City)

La Furia Roja

GK: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 85-rated (Ajax) LB: Liberato Cacace 88-rated (Wellington Phoenix)

Liberato Cacace 88-rated (Wellington Phoenix) CB: Vincent Kompany 83-rated (Anderlecht)

Vincent Kompany 83-rated (Anderlecht) CB: Daley Blind 83-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 83-rated (Ajax) RB: Youssef El Arabi 90-rated (Olympiacos)

Youssef El Arabi 90-rated (Olympiacos) CM: Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Illarramendi 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Sergio Canales 84-rated (Real Bétis)

Sergio Canales 84-rated (Real Bétis) CM: William Carvalho 83-rated (Real Bétis)

William Carvalho 83-rated (Real Bétis) LW: Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 82-rated (Real Sociedad) RW: Suso 82-rated (Sevilla)

Suso 82-rated (Sevilla) ST: Borja Iglesias 83-rated (Real Bétis)

Premier League