How to complete POTM Vlahović SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This is a great card to get by completing just one squad.

An 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Dušan Vlahović from Fiorentina was introduced to FIFA 22’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu on Jan. 8.

He already has two Team of the Week versions in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: one 82-rated and one 84-rated card. EA added this Ligue 1 POTM card to celebrate his general performance throughout December.

You won’t see much of a difference in stats compared to his latest TOTW version. But if you look at his 78-rated gold version, you’ll see that EA gave this POTM card a huge upgrade to all of his skills. The highest increases were made to his Passing (+12), Dribbling (+12), Pace (+11), and Shooting (+11).

POTM Vlahović still has a three-star weak foot and skill moves but you can apply the engine chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+5), Passing (+6), and Dribbling (+7). This will take his already high stats to another level and leave only one skill with a low rating: his 35-rated Defending.

This SBC costs from around 20,000 to 22,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you want to complete the POTM Vlahović SBC, you have until Feb. 8 to build one 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Dušan Vlahović SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: