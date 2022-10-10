How to complete POTM Valverde SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Real Madrid’s central midfielder Federico Valverde earned an 86-rated POTM version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Oct. 2. Anyone who completes the POTM-themed squad-building challenge will receive this card as a reward.

EA sets a monthly voting pool with select players to let the FIFA community decide who will get an upgraded POTM version. Valverde was chosen as the best player in the LaLiga and received this POTM version because of his strong play in September.

Compared to his 84-rated gold version, the devs made a small upgrade to all of Valverde’s skills, including his Shooting (+3), Passing (+3), Defending (+2), Dribbling (+2), Physical (+2), and Pace (+2) for this POTM version.

This POTM version has the same stats as his Team of the Week (TOTW) card released in September, but his position changed from center-midfielder to right-winger in the TOTW one.

You’ll have to complete three squads to get this untradable POTM Valverde card: Real Madrid, LaLiga, and 87-rated Squad. Here are all the conditions and the respective rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward Real Madrid 84-rated squad with at least one player overall rated 86 minimum and one player from Real Madrid. Small gold players pack LaLiga 85-rated squad with no less than one player with an overall rating of 87 minimum and one player from LaLiga. Jumbo gold pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated plus at least one player with an overall rating of 88 minimum. Jumbo premium players pack

The total cost for all of the necessary cards to build these three teams amounts to around 232,250 to 249,600 FUT coins across all available platforms, but you can use the available time to reduce the price by crafting cards.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Federico Valverde SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete POTM Federico Valverde SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Real Madrid

GK: 86-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

86-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) LB: 84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Junvetus)

84-rated Dušan Vlahović (Junvetus) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) RB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CM: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) CM: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) LW: 83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

83-rated Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 83-rated Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

LaLiga

GK: 84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

84-rated Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) LB: 84-rated MIkel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

84-rated MIkel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) CB: 84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

84-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) CB: 87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City)

87-rated Rodri Cascante (Manchester City) RB: 87-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

87-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea) CM: 84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC)

84-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Los Angeles FC) CM: 84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

84-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) CM: 84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcstle United)

84-rated Kieran Trippier (Newcstle United) LW: 84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham)

84-rated Declan Rice (West Ham) RW: 84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

84-rated Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) ST: 84-rated Ángel Di María (Juventus)

87-Rated Squad