How to complete POTM Til SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Get your Eredivisie POTM card with just one squad.

EA Sports added an 82-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Guus Til from Feyenoord to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is Til’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He received this Eredivisie POTM version today for his performance throughout September.

EA has greatly upgraded all of Til’s skills, including Shooting (+13), Defending (+13), Passing (+12), Pace (+12), Dribbling (+11), and Physical (+12), when you compare this new card to his 72-rated silver version.

The devs kept him with a three-star weak foot and skill moves, however. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+9), which will make his stats more balanced, leaving all skills between 80 and 89-rated.

This SBC costs around 10,450 FUT coins on PlayStation, 11,450 on Xbox, and 11,150 on PC. If you want to complete the POTM Til SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Netherlands.

You’ll have two weeks, until Oct. 21, to complete this squad and get this POTW version of Til. This should be plenty of time considering POTM Koulibaly SBC was released today and has four squads with the same expiration date.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Guus Til SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: