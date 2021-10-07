How to complete POTM Koulibaly SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have two weeks to complete all the squads and get this card.

EA Sports added an 88-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is Koulibaly’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He received this LaLiga POTM version today for his performance throughout September in the Serie A.

EA has somewhat upgraded all of Koulibaly’s skills, including Passing (+3), Defending (+2), Pace (+2), Dribbling (+2), Physical (+2), and Shooting (+2), when you compare this new card to his 86-rated gold version.

The upgrade is a bit disappointing for a POTM card, but it’s still a great card overall. He has a three-star weak foot and skill moves, and if you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), which will maximize his Sprint Speed, Standing, and Sliding Tackle stats.

This SBC costs around 167,350 FUT coins on PlayStation, 174,100 on Xbox, and 174,850 on PC. The price is a bit high for the upgrade, however, since his gold version costs from around 21,000 to 25,000. He can still make strong links with some Hero cards, such as 88-rated Di Natale, 88-rated Milito, and 87-rated Córdoba.

If you want to complete POTM Koulibaly SBC, you’ll have to turn in four squads: Top Form, Serie A TIM, 85-Rated Squad, and 87-Rated Squad. You’ll have two weeks to complete these squads, until Oct. 21.

SBC Conditions Reward Top Form 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and one Team of the Week (Inform) card. Gold pack Serie A TIM 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one Serie A player. Electrum players pack 85-Rated Squad 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum. Premium electrum players pack 87-Rated Squad 87-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum. Jumbo Premium gold pack

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Kalidou Koulibaly SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Top Form

GK: Sergio Asenjo 83-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 83-rated (Villarreal) LB: Ante Rebić 82-rated (Milan)

Ante Rebić 82-rated (Milan) CB: Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan) CB: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Club)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Club) RB: José Luís Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Luís Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CDM: Christian Eriksen 82-rated (Internazionale)

Christian Eriksen 82-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Mikel Merino 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Merino 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Andrés Iniesta 83-rated (Vissel Kobe)

Andrés Iniesta 83-rated (Vissel Kobe) LW: Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta) RW: Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Álvaro Borja Morata 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Serie A TIM

GK: Yassine Bounou 82-rated (Sevilla)

Yassine Bounou 82-rated (Sevilla) LB: Alex Sandro 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Alex Sandro 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Felipe Augusto Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Augusto Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Yann Sommer 85-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Yann Sommer 85-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) LM: Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 83-rated (Atalanta) RM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 83-rated (Roma) CAM: Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 84-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 84-rated (Milan) ST: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

85-Rated Squad

GK: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Mats Hummels 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Mats Hummels 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich) CDM: Yann Sommer 85-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Yann Sommer 85-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CDM: Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio) CAM: Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CAM: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) ST: Koen Casteels 86-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 86-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 84-rated (Milan)

87-Rated Squad