How to complete POTM Terrier SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA added an 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Martin Terrier from Rennes to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Nov. 17. Players can get this card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.
Terrier received this card for winning the vote to decide who is the best Ligue 1 player in October. EA sets a monthly vote with several players from a specific league and lets the FIFA community decide who will receive an upgraded POTM version.
This is Terrier’s third special card: he already received an 84-rated TOTW and an 86-rated Road to the Knockouts version. When comparing this new one to his 81-rated original gold card, EA decided to increase his Passing (+8), Physical (+8), Pace (+7), Shooting (+6), Defending (+6), and Dribbling (+6).
This POTM SBC only requires players to build one 83-rated squad with no less than a player with a minimum of 83 points of overall rating plus a player from Ligue 1. Building it from scratch will cost you around 20,150 to 30,750 FUT coins across the available platforms.
Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Ligue 1 POTM Martin Terrier SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:
How to complete POTM Martin Terrier SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
- GK: 82-rated Anthony Lopes (Lyon)
- LB: 82-rated Francesco Acerbi (Internazionale)
- CB: 82-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)
- CB: 82-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)
- RB: 82-rated Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)
- LM: 82-rated Tammy Abraham (Roma)
- CM: 82-rated Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal)
- CM: 85-rated Patrik Schick (Bayern Leverkusen)
- RM: 85-rated Luiz Jorginho (Chelsea)
- ST: 82-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)
- ST: 82-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)