How to complete POTM Terrier SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You'll only have to build one squad to get this card.

EA added an 87-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Martin Terrier from Rennes to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Nov. 17. Players can get this card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Terrier received this card for winning the vote to decide who is the best Ligue 1 player in October. EA sets a monthly vote with several players from a specific league and lets the FIFA community decide who will receive an upgraded POTM version.

This is Terrier’s third special card: he already received an 84-rated TOTW and an 86-rated Road to the Knockouts version. When comparing this new one to his 81-rated original gold card, EA decided to increase his Passing (+8), Physical (+8), Pace (+7), Shooting (+6), Defending (+6), and Dribbling (+6).

This POTM SBC only requires players to build one 83-rated squad with no less than a player with a minimum of 83 points of overall rating plus a player from Ligue 1. Building it from scratch will cost you around 20,150 to 30,750 FUT coins across the available platforms.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Ligue 1 POTM Martin Terrier SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete POTM Martin Terrier SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team