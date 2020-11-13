How to complete POTM Son SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 89-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Heung Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Son’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The South Korean superstar earned the Premier League POTM award of October because he scored at least one goal in every one of Tottenham’s matches: two against Manchester United and one against West Ham United and Burnley. This SBC will expire on Dec. 13.

EA has boosted all of Son’s stats, including Passing (+4), Physical (+3), Pace (+2), Shooting (+2), and Dribbling (+3) when you compare this new card to Son’s 87-rated gold version. This POTM version is nearly a high-end card and should be effective in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s meta until Team of the Season (TOTS) cards are released at the end of the soccer season.

This SBC costs around 570,000 FUT coins on any console and is a touch expensive on PC (650,000 FUT coins) at the moment. POTM Son’s value is fair because this card has everything you need in an attacker: Pace, Shooting, Dribbling, Stamina, four-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot.

If you want to complete POTM Son SBC, you’ll have to turn in four squads. The first solution requires an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one Tottenham player. The second squad must be an 86-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League. The third solution must be an 87-rated team with 55 chemistry minimum and one Inform. The last squad needs to be an 88-rated with 55 chemistry minimum.

If you complete the POTM Son SBC, you should consider using the engine chemistry style since it’ll boost his Pace, Dribbling, Positioning, and Passing. But you can also go with a hunter chemistry style if you want more Pace and Shooting than anything. You can link POTM Son with other great attackers such as Rulebreakers Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Son SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Spurs

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) CB: Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale) RB: Fernando Pacheco 84-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 84-rated (Alavés) CDM: Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozović 84-rated (Internazionale) CDM: Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) LM: Lorenzo Insigne 85-rated (Napoli)

Lorenzo Insigne 85-rated (Napoli) RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) CAM: Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale)

Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale) ST: Romelu Lukaku 85-rated (Internazionale)

Premier League

GK: Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale) LB: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) CB: Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale) RB: Ricardo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City)

Ricardo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City) CDM: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan) LM: Lorenzo Insigne 85-rated (Napoli)

Lorenzo Insigne 85-rated (Napoli) CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić 85-rated (Lazio)

Sergej Milinković-Savić 85-rated (Lazio) CM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) RM: Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City) ST: Ciro Immobile 87-rated (Lazio)

Top form

GK: Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale) LB: Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari)

Diego Godín 85-rated (Cagliari) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale) RB: Łukasz Fabiański 84-rated (West Ham United)

Łukasz Fabiański 84-rated (West Ham United) CDM: Arthur Melo 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Arthur Melo 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale)

Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale) CM: Joshua Kimmich 88-rated (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich 88-rated (Bayern Munich) LW: Ciro Immobile 87-rated (Lazio)

Ciro Immobile 87-rated (Lazio) RW: Manuel Neuer 89-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 89-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Romelu Lukaku 85-rated (Internazionale)

88-rated squad