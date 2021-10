How to complete POTM Seko Fofana SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have more than one month to complete four squads.

EA Sports added a 86-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Seko Fofana from RC Lens to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Fofana’s second special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He already has an 82-rated TOTW version and received this Ligue 1 POTM version today for his performance throughout September.

EA greatly upgraded all of Fofana’s skills, including Passing (+11), Defending (+11), Shooting (+8), Pace (+7), Dribbling (+7), and Physical (+7) when you compare this new card to his 78-rated gold version.

The devs kept him with a three-star weak foot and four-star skill moves, though. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+6), which will maximize his Standing Tackle stat and greatly elevate his metagaming quality.

This SBC costs around 156,650 FUT coins on PlayStation, 175,200 on Xbox, and 175,900 on PC. If you want to complete the POTM Fofana SBC, you’ll have five weeks, until Nov. 21, to complete four squads: Ligue 1, Top Form, 85-Rated Squad, and 86-Rated Squad.

SBC Conditions Reward Ligue 1 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Ligue 1. Premium gold pack Top Form 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Jumbo gold pack 85-Rated Squad 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum. Gold players pack 86-Rated Squad 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum. Jumbo premium gold pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Seko Fofana SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Ligue 1

GK: Unai Simón 82-rated (Athletic Club)

Unai Simón 82-rated (Athletic Club) CB: José Luís Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Luís Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Mario Hermoso 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Mario Hermoso 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LM: Lucas Ocampos 83-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Ocampos 83-rated (Sevilla) CM: Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CM: Rodrigo De Paul 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Rodrigo De Paul 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RM: Portu Manzanera 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu Manzanera 82-rated (Real Sociedad) CAM: TOTW Téji Savanier 83-rated (Montpellier)

TOTW Téji Savanier 83-rated (Montpellier) ST: Mauro Icardi 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mauro Icardi 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Kevin Volland 83-rated (Monaco)

Top Form

GK: Sergio Asenjo 83-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 83-rated (Villarreal) LB: Marcos Acuña 84-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 84-rated (Sevilla) CB: José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax) CM: Mikel Merino 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Merino 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Zlatan Ibrahimović 84-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 84-rated (Milan) CM: Sergio Canales 83-rated (Real Betis)

Sergio Canales 83-rated (Real Betis) CAM: Daniel Olmo 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Daniel Olmo 82-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: TOTW Andrej Kramaric 85-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)

TOTW Andrej Kramaric 85-rated (TSG Hoffenheim) ST: Iago Aspas 84-rated (Celta)

85-Rated Squad

GK: Édouard Mendy 83-rated (Chelsea)

Édouard Mendy 83-rated (Chelsea) CB: Yannick Carrasco 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Yannick Carrasco 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Felipe Almeida Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Almeida Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea)

Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea) RB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 85-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 85-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: David Silva 85-rated (Real Sociedad)

David Silva 85-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Thiago Alcântara 86-rated (Liverpool)

Thiago Alcântara 86-rated (Liverpool) RM: Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea) CF: Roberto Firmino 85-rated (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino 85-rated (Liverpool) ST: Edinson Cavani 85-rated (Manchester United)

86-Rated Squad