How to complete POTM Salah SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have almost a month to complete seven squads and get this card.

EA Sports added a 92-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Mohamed Salah from Liverpool to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Salah’s third special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team if you take into account his TOTW 90-rated and 91-rated versions. He received this Premier League POTM version today for his performance in October.

EA generally upgraded all of Salah’s skills, including Physical (+6), Passing (+5), Shooting (+4), Dribbling (+3), Defending (+3), and Pace (+3), when you compare this new card to his 89-rated silver version.

He still has four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, though. You can apply the hawk chemistry style to further increase his Shooting (+6), Pace (+5), and Shooting (+5), which will maximize his Sprint Speed, Positioning, and Finishing stats.

This SBC costs around 912,250 FUT coins on PlayStation, 977,150 on Xbox, and 972,450 on PC. If you want to complete the POTM Salah SBC, you’ll have one month, until Dec. 10. If you’re interested in getting this card, you’ll need to build seven squads.

SBC Conditions Reward Premier League 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from Premier League. Small prime gold players pack Top Form 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Small rare gold players pack 86-Rated Squad 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) player. Rare mixed players pack 87-Rated Squad 83-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Premium gold players pack 87-Rated Squad 87-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Rare electrum players pack 88-Rated Squad 88-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum. Mega pack Liverpool 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Liverpool. Premium mixed players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Mohamed Salah SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Premier League

GK: Samir Handanovic 86-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovic 86-rated (Internazionale) CB: Milan Škriniar 86-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 86-rated (Internazionale) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Gabriel Jesus 83-rated (Manchester City)

Gabriel Jesus 83-rated (Manchester City) LM: Lorenzo Insigne 86-rated (Napoli)

Lorenzo Insigne 86-rated (Napoli) CM: Álvaro Borja Morata 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Álvaro Borja Morata 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 85-rated (Lazio)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 85-rated (Lazio) RM: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax) CAM: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 84-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 84-rated (Milan) ST: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Top Form

GK: Samir Handanovic 86-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovic 86-rated (Internazionale) LB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayern Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayern Leverkusen) CB: Matthijs de Ligt 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Matthijs de Ligt 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Stefan de Vrij 85-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 85-rated (Internazionale) RB: Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan) CM: Jorginho 85-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 85-rated (Chelsea) CM: Nicolò Barella 84-rated (Internazionale)

Nicolò Barella 84-rated (Internazionale) CM: Marcelo Brozovic 84-rated (Internazionale)

Marcelo Brozovic 84-rated (Internazionale) LW: Lorenzo Insigne 86-rated (Napoli)

Lorenzo Insigne 86-rated (Napoli) RW: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax) ST: TOTW Edin Džeko 85-rated (Internazionale)

86-Rated Squad

GK: Samir Handanovic 86-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovic 86-rated (Internazionale) LB: Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City)

Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City) CB: TOTW Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

TOTW Matthias Ginter 86-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: Felipe Almeida Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Almeida Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Ilkay Gündogan 85-rated (Manchester City)

Ilkay Gündogan 85-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Roberto Firmino 85-rated (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino 85-rated (Liverpool) CAM: Raheem Sterling 88-rated (manchester City)

Raheem Sterling 88-rated (manchester City) CAM: Marco Reus 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Marco Reus 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: Leroy Sané 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sané 84-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Erling Haaland 88-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

87-Rated Squad

GK: Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid) LB: Marcos Acuña 84-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 84-rated (Sevilla) CB: Gerard Piqué 84-rated (Barcelona)

Gerard Piqué 84-rated (Barcelona) CB: David Alaba 84-rated (Real Madrid)

David Alaba 84-rated (Real Madrid) RB: Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LM: Eden Hazard 85-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 85-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) RM: Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid) CF: Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Harry Kane 90-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

87-Rated Squad

GK: TOTW Keylor Navas 89-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

TOTW Keylor Navas 89-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City)

Jack Grealish 84-rated (Manchester City) CB: Stefan de Vrij 85-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 85-rated (Internazionale) CB: Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) LM: Raheem Sterling 88-rated (Manchester City)

Raheem Sterling 88-rated (Manchester City) CM: Bruno Fernandes 88-rated (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes 88-rated (Manchester United) CM: Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) RM: Memphis Depay 85-rated (Barcelona)

Memphis Depay 85-rated (Barcelona) ST: Roberto Firmino 85-rated (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino 85-rated (Liverpool) ST: Antoine Griezmann 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

88-Rated Squad

GK: Marco Reus 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Marco Reus 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LB: José Luís Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Luís Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Aymeric Laporte 86-rated (Manchester City)

Aymeric Laporte 86-rated (Manchester City) CB: Matthijs de Ligt 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Matthijs de Ligt 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Lautaro Martínez 85-rated (Internzionale)

Lautaro Martínez 85-rated (Internzionale) LM: Daniel Parejo 86-rated (Villarreal)

Daniel Parejo 86-rated (Villarreal) CM: Kevin De Bruyne 91-rated (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne 91-rated (Manchester City) CM: Robert Lewandowski 92-rated (Bayern Munich)

Robert Lewandowski 92-rated (Bayern Munich) RM: Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Manchester City)

Jadon Sancho 87-rated (Manchester City) ST: Edinson Cavani 85-rated (Manchester City)

Edinson Cavani 85-rated (Manchester City) ST: Harry Kane 90-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Liverpool