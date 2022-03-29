How to complete POTM Osimhen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Victor Osimhen from Napoli was chosen as the Player of the Month (POTM) for March in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA added a squad-building challenge (SBC) today that players can complete to get this special card.

Every month, players can vote on who deserves to receive an upgraded POTM version and be the highlight of the month based on their performance. Osimhen is representing the best of Serie A with this 87-rated POTM version after scoring four goals in three games.

Osimhem already has several special cards, including two Team of the Weak (TOTW) cards and an 86-rated Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) version. When compared to his 80-rated version, however, you’ll notice that the devs greatly increased his Passing (+12), Dribbling (+10), Shooting (+10), Defending (+7), Physical (+7), and Pace (+7).

We recommend you apply the engine chemistry style when using him on the field. It will further boost his Passing (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Pace (+2), focusing on the skills Osimhen will use the most in the game as a striker.

To get this card, you’ll only need to turn in an 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, have one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Napoli. If you build it from scratch, you’ll spend around 26,350 to 30,600 FUT coins on the market.

This SBC will be available for one whole month, until April 29, which is more than enough time to craft the necessary cards to complete the segment.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete POTM Victor Osimhen SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: