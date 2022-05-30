How to complete POTM Openda SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have a lot of time to get this card.

Loïs Openda from Vitesse received an 82-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on May 20. This card is available as a reward for those who complete its squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Players can vote monthly on select players and decide who deserves to receive an upgraded POTM version based on their performance. Openda was chosen as the best Eredivisie player and received this POTM version.

The devs increased Openda’s Shooting (+15), Dribbling (+15), Physical (+15), Passing (+11), Defending (+11), and Pace (+6) when you compare this POTM card to his 71-rated silver version. He has an incredible 99-rated Pace and his other skills range from 73 to 87, except for his 36-rated Defending.

You can apply the marksman chemistry style to further improve his Shooting (+8), Dribbling (+8), and Physical (+4). You’ll notice the difference while using this card in the field, as his skill ratings will all be boosted to 90, 94, and 91, respectively.

You’ll only need to build one 80-rated squad with 75 chemistry style, plus at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one Belgium player. If you buy all the necessary cards, this SBC cost from around 18,500 to 20,750 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia.

This POTM SBC will be available until June 20, which is more than enough time to craft some cards to complete one simple segment and spend less in the FUT market.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment of writing to complete Eredivisie POTM Loïs Openda SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: